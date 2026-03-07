Middle East war enters 8th day - what is known by country as of morning

A week has passed since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, provoking a larger conflict in the Middle East, which the UN warns could spiral out of control, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

Gulf countries continue to repel Iranian retaliatory strikes as the conflict enters its eighth day. Here's what is known about the situation in the Middle East on Saturday morning:

Saudi Arabia: On Saturday, Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 20 drones approaching its large Shaybah oil field – part of five separate waves of attacks launched since midnight, according to a statement from the kingdom's Ministry of Defense. Three missiles launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base were destroyed, as was a drone east of the capital Riyadh, the ministry added;

United Arab Emirates: Air defense systems responded to a missile threat around 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, the kingdom's national emergency and disaster management authority said. Hours earlier, the Dubai government reported a "minor incident" resulting from falling debris after an interception. No casualties were reported. According to the UAE Ministry of Defense, the country intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 109 drones on Friday, with UAE forces remaining "on high alert" to counter any impending threats;

Bahrain: Sirens sounded again in Bahrain this morning, and residents were advised to proceed to the nearest safe place, the country's Ministry of Interior said. Defense forces stated that since the war began last Saturday, they have intercepted 84 missiles and 147 drones targeting the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Israel launched a "large-scale wave of strikes" on Tehran early Saturday morning. On Friday, it also continued to strike Beirut, claiming the targets were Hezbollah command centers.

What happened in the two countries:

Attack on Iran: According to Central Command, the US has struck more than 3,000 targets in Iran over the past week. Israel launched a "large-scale wave of attacks" on Tehran early Saturday morning, with explosions reported in the eastern and western parts of the capital. Israel used more than 80 fighter jets to carry out "large-scale strikes" on Iran in the early hours of Saturday. The strikes targeted military infrastructure, including Imam Hossein Military University, used to train Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers, the IDF said, adding that the university "contained many military facilities." Other targets included an IRGC building complex, underground infrastructure for storing ballistic missiles, military bunkers, and command centers where "senior Iranian regime officials worked." Launch sites in western and central Iran were also struck. Videos and photographs from Tehran showed black smoke and the sounds of explosions in the pre-dawn darkness, as well as flames at Mehrabad Airport. Mehr accused Israel of striking the airport. IRIB videos also showed damage to a sports center in southern Tehran;

Rising death toll: According to Iranian state media, more than 1,230 people, including children, have died in US-Israeli attacks in Iran;

Strikes on Lebanon: On Friday, Israel continued shelling Beirut, claiming to have targeted command centers used by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. According to Lebanese state media, more than 200 people were killed and about 800 injured in the strikes;

UN peacekeepers: Two Ghanaian soldiers serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon sustained "serious injuries" after a rocket attack on Friday, the Ghanaian army said. The report did not specify whether the rockets were fired by Israel or Hezbollah;

Mass displacement: According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, Israel's large-scale evacuation orders and strikes on Lebanon have displaced nearly half a million residents. Official figures indicate that about 100,000 people are in government shelters, but this is likely only a small fraction of the actual number. Residents of Iran describe living in constant fear, with streets emptying as people hide at home or flee their villages. Fear is exacerbated by internet outages, leaving many without access to news or bomb alert systems.

Following overnight attacks by Iran and Lebanon on Israel, reported by Israeli authorities, one of Israel's largest hospitals reported finding debris in its emergency department on Saturday. "Following the shelling of Tel Aviv tonight, debris was found in the emergency department of Ichilov Medical Center," the hospital said in a statement.

Staff and patients took shelter in protected areas as instructed by Israeli authorities, resulting in no injuries or damage.

According to Israeli police, drone debris launched from Lebanon fell in the Israeli Asher region. The Israel Defense Forces reported that about five drones penetrated Israeli territory from midnight to Saturday morning. "Police officers from the coastal district and bomb disposal specialists are currently working at two sites where ammunition debris fell in the Asher region. No damage or casualties have been reported," the police said in a statement.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Iran also fired 10 missiles at Israel during the same period.

Early Saturday morning, Lebanon launched drones and Iran launched missiles at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Among the latest developments as the war entered its eighth day are also:

"Unconditional surrender": US President Donald Trump said there would be no deal with Iran other than "unconditional surrender," but did not make any specific demands. He also told CNN that he was not concerned about whether Iran would become a democratic state if a new leader treated the US and Israel well – unlike previous calls for the Iranian people to "take control of their government" and gain "freedom";

UN appeal: The UN chief called for serious diplomatic negotiations to end the hostilities, warning that "the situation could spiral out of anyone's control";

Warning to Europe: On Friday, an Iranian minister warned that if any European countries joined the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, they would become "targets" for retaliatory measures.

Iran reports over 1,300 civilian deaths and rejects Trump's demands for surrender