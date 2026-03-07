US Justice Department demands confiscation of $15 million from network of Iranian oil magnates

A US agency has filed two civil forfeiture lawsuits for funds linked to an illegal Iranian oil distribution network led by Hossein Shamkhani. The son of a high-ranking advisor to Iran's former supreme leader allegedly used the global banking system to circumvent sanctions imposed by the US as early as July 2025. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation found that Shamkhani's network of companies was actively involved in selling energy resources from sanctioned countries, primarily targeting the Chinese market.

Despite previously imposed restrictions, the magnate continued to use financial instruments to fund illegal operations that preceded the initial large-scale military actions in the region.

The US Department of Justice proposes that Google sell its advertising business, citing an illegal monopoly

The seizure of $15 million is part of Washington's broader strategy to block revenues that fuel Tehran's war machine and political influence.

Increased pressure on Iranian elites

The legal actions by the US Department of Justice underscore the administration's intent to hold accountable key figures associated with Iran's leadership who profit from shadowy energy deals.

The use of civil forfeiture allows the US government to quickly block assets involved in criminal schemes without waiting for the completion of lengthy criminal proceedings.

Currently, the funds are at risk of final seizure by the state as having been obtained in violation of federal sanctions law.

A historic antitrust lawsuit: US DOJ and 16 prosecutors file suit against iPhone maker