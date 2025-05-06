The US Department of Justice proposes that Google sell its advertising business, citing an illegal monopoly

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16530 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22224 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52852 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41536 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47848 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88243 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47147 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40603 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57665 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130901 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16530 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52852 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88243 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113728 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20714 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 40251 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58549 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25310 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89541 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

The US Department of Justice proposes that Google sell its advertising business, citing an illegal monopoly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2926 views

The US Department of Justice demands that Google sell its AdX and DoubleClick for Publishers advertising business after a court decision on the monopoly. Google disagrees with this.

The US Department of Justice proposes that Google sell its advertising business, citing an illegal monopoly

Last month, a court found Google guilty of "deliberately acquiring and maintaining monopoly power" in digital advertising.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg Linea and TechCrunch.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday asked the court to liquidate the online advertising empire of Google's parent company, Alphabet. According to a statement from the US government ministry, Google must sell its business, which helps websites buy, sell and serve online advertising, after a judge ruled that the company illegally monopolized these markets. 

 Google must get rid of its AdX ad exchange product, as well as "gradually" sell DoubleClick for Publishers, an ad server for website publishers.

- the document of the US Department of Justice says.

The search giant is accused of creating a monopoly by integrating AdX and DFP, forcing websites to use Google's publisher product.

For reference

The Justice Department's request is not unexpected; the agency has stated since 2023, when it first sued Google for monopolization, that it would seek the sale of the products.

Alphabet shares are rising - Google's parent company has led the biggest bond market frenzy in Europe in recent months29.04.25, 15:47 • 5653 views

Google is fighting antitrust pressure from several directions. In addition to the advertising technology issue, in a separate case, the Department of Justice is seeking to force Alphabet Inc. to get rid of its popular Chrome web browser.

Google's response

Google Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland said that the measures indicated by the US Department of Justice will harm publishers and advertisers.

The US Department of Justice acknowledges that Google's proposed remedy for advertising technology fully takes into account the Court's decision on liability. The US Department of Justice's additional proposals to forcibly divest our advertising technology tools go far beyond the Court's findings, have no basis in law, and will harm publishers and advertisers.

-  Mulholland said in a statement.

Google has proposed its own set of remedies in a separate statement. These include providing real-time AdX bids to all third-party ad servers and keeping Google's actions under an independent compliance monitor for three years.

Recall

The decisive stage of the antitrust process against Google, which has been found guilty of violations, has begun in the USA. The government is demanding radical measures, including the forced sale of the Chrome browser and others.

OpenAI is interested in acquiring the Chrome browser if the court orders Google to sell it as part of an antitrust review.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Alphabet Inc.
United States Department of Justice
OpenAI
United States
Google
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$93,814.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,386.91
Ethereum
$1,770.20