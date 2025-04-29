Alphabet shares are rising - Google's parent company has led the biggest bond market frenzy in Europe in recent months

Alphabet shares rose 9% last week, and it was also confirmed that first-quarter revenue was 12% higher than last year.



On Tuesday, April 29, Alphabet Inc. led the biggest excitement in the European bond market in recent months.

According to Bloomberg, Google's parent company plans to raise at least 2.5 billion euros (approximately $2.8 billion) from its debut sale of eurobonds. According to current statistics, this is the "most outstanding deal" among the 20 borrowers who have currently entered the market.

The unusual five-part offer involves raising 26 tranches of debt, the largest amount in a single day since January 16.

Sales are taking place against the backdrop of many deals being suspended, given the uncertainty surrounding US customs policy. On the other hand, many companies are taking advantage of the recovery of credit markets after the fall caused by Trump's trade statements.



According to Bloomberg sources, Alphabet is offering benchmark sizes and maturities from four to 29 years.

Regarding the price - it is about fluctuations from approximately 85 basis points for average swaps for the shortest maturity to approximately 190 basis points of premium for the longest maturity - Bloomberg reported.

Alphabet shares are up 9%, confirming quarterly figures that are now significantly better than expected, according to calculations.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81 - compared to a forecast of $2.02. First-quarter revenue of $69.8 billion is up 12% from last year. This figure also exceeds previous analyst forecasts. Alphabet's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are paying off, as the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) serves as the infrastructure for AI deployment.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., reported first-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations.



