Alphabet shares are rising - Google's parent company has led the biggest bond market frenzy in Europe in recent months

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
April 29, 07:19 AM

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM
The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Alphabet shares are rising - Google's parent company has led the biggest bond market frenzy in Europe in recent months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

Alphabet Inc. has led a frenzy in the European bond market, planning to raise $2.8 billion. Recently, the company's profit has increased by 12%, and investments in AI are yielding results.

Alphabet shares are rising - Google's parent company has led the biggest bond market frenzy in Europe in recent months

Alphabet shares rose 9% last week, and it was also confirmed that first-quarter revenue was 12% higher than last year.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg and Investing.

Details

On Tuesday, April 29, Alphabet Inc. led the biggest excitement in the European bond market in recent months.

According to Bloomberg, Google's parent company plans to raise at least 2.5 billion euros (approximately $2.8 billion) from its debut sale of eurobonds. According to current statistics, this is the "most outstanding deal" among the 20 borrowers who have currently entered the market.

The unusual five-part offer involves raising 26 tranches of debt, the largest amount in a single day since January 16.

Toyota Industries shares may rise - Reuters
28.04.25, 15:34

Sales are taking place against the backdrop of many deals being suspended, given the uncertainty surrounding US customs policy. On the other hand, many companies are taking advantage of the recovery of credit markets after the fall caused by Trump's trade statements.

According to Bloomberg sources, Alphabet is offering benchmark sizes and maturities from four to 29 years.

Regarding the price - it is about fluctuations from approximately 85 basis points for average swaps for the shortest maturity to approximately 190 basis points of premium for the longest maturity

- Bloomberg reported.

Reference

Alphabet shares are up 9%, confirming quarterly figures that are now significantly better than expected, according to calculations.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81 - compared to a forecast of $2.02. First-quarter revenue of $69.8 billion is up 12% from last year. This figure also exceeds previous analyst forecasts. Alphabet's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are paying off, as the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) serves as the infrastructure for AI deployment.

Let us remind you

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., reported first-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations.

Europe needs to invest more in space for independence from the US - ESA Director General
28.04.25, 09:59

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
Alphabet Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Google
