Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor

Five people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of December 27. Four of them were hospitalized. A number of damages were also recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Currently, four people injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital have sought medical attention. Three of them have been hospitalized. One received outpatient care. - Klitschko wrote at 07:23.

He informed in his Telegram about the consequences of the enemy attack in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

There is a fire in the Holosiivskyi district. Reportedly, a car service station is burning.

In Obolonskyi, debris fell in a dacha cooperative.

Debris also fell on an open area in the Desnianskyi district.

"There are already five injured in the capital. Four of them have been hospitalized," the mayor of Kyiv reported at 07:32.

Recall

On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after detecting the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

It was also reported that on the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones over Ukraine.

Russian army attacked Kyiv region: one injured, houses and infrastructure damaged