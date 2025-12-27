Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor

$41.930.22
December 26, 06:17 PM • 14030 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 38397 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 29713 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 35751 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 48311 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 27653 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 21898 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19780 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21514 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 47934 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incidentDecember 26, 07:55 PM • 7586 views
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is known11:50 PM • 10167 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine12:49 AM • 8600 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday01:32 AM • 6982 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs02:27 AM • 6622 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 18612 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 38382 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 21317 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 48302 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 47931 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kash Patel
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Belarus
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 18612 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 12095 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 11834 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 13670 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 28308 views
Technology
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Diia (service)

Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of December 27, four were hospitalized. Damage was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor

Five people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of December 27. Four of them were hospitalized. A number of damages were also recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Currently, four people injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital have sought medical attention. Three of them have been hospitalized. One received outpatient care.

- Klitschko wrote at 07:23.

He informed in his Telegram about the consequences of the enemy attack in various districts of the Ukrainian capital. 

  • There is a fire in the Holosiivskyi district. Reportedly, a car service station is burning.
    • In Obolonskyi, debris fell in a dacha cooperative.
      • Debris also fell on an open area in the Desnianskyi district.

        "There are already five injured in the capital. Four of them have been hospitalized," the mayor of Kyiv reported at 07:32.

        Recall

        On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.  

        Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after detecting the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

        It was also reported that on the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones over Ukraine.

        Russian army attacked Kyiv region: one injured, houses and infrastructure damaged27.12.25, 05:30 • 1314 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        War in Ukraine
        Real estate
        Air raid alert
        Social network
        War in Ukraine
        State Border of Ukraine
        Ukrainian Air Force
        Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
        Vitali Klitschko
        MiG-31
        Ukraine
        Kyiv