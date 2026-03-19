Five EU countries are urgently seeking a solution for a tanker drifting in the Mediterranean Sea

Photo: Reuters

Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta have appealed to the European Commission, demanding an urgent resolution to the situation involving a Russian tanker drifting in the Mediterranean Sea. The countries warn of the risk of a large-scale environmental catastrophe. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The vessel in question is a damaged ship from Russia's "shadow fleet," which transports energy resources in circumvention of sanctions and currently remains unmanaged.

European countries emphasize that the tanker poses a serious threat due to a potential oil spill or explosion. The situation is complicated by the lack of control over the vessel, which is drifting between the coasts of Europe and North Africa.

Governments are calling for immediate action to avoid an environmental catastrophe and minimize risks to the Mediterranean Sea.

Damaged Russian fuel tanker drifts towards Libyan coast - Reuters