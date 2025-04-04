$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15844 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28956 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64906 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213985 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122705 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391969 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310837 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131995 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213985 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391969 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254393 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310837 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3154 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14287 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45518 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72123 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57212 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Malta

News by theme

Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.

Society • April 3, 05:19 AM • 7754 views

Finnish singer forced to change Eurovision number due to "excessive sexuality"

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) demands that Erika Vikman change her costume and staging, considering them too explicit. The singer is forced to comply with the rules of the competition.

News of the World • March 13, 03:25 PM • 22059 views

Censorship of "Eurovision-2025" did not allow Malta's song due to a spicy word

The European Broadcasting Union banned the use of the Maltese word kant in the song by Malta's representative Miriana Conte. The Maltese broadcaster has until March 10 to change the lyrics of the song or choose a new composition.

Culture • March 5, 10:22 AM • 18020 views

Bulgaria may not sign a security agreement with Ukraine: what is known

The leader of the largest party in Bulgaria, GERB, Boyko Borisov, refused to support the signing of a security agreement with Ukraine. The interim government appealed for a mandate from parliament, but Borisov stated that the situation had changed and the agreement was no longer appropriate.

Politics • December 20, 09:05 AM • 18510 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister openly calls Russian minister a criminal and leaves OSCE meeting room

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called the Russian minister a criminal and left the OSCE meeting room before his speech. The Ukrainian minister was followed by a number of foreign diplomats.

Politics • December 5, 11:12 AM • 16011 views

Malta revokes visa for Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova issued to participate in OSCE meeting

Malta revoked Maria Zakharova's visa to participate in the OSCE ministerial meeting on December 5-6. The Russian Foreign Ministry called it an unprecedented case and promised to pay “special attention” to it.

News of the World • December 4, 07:41 PM • 31144 views

Demand for "golden visas" among Americans has increased dramatically after Trump's victory

Requests for golden visas from Americans increased by 400% in the week after Trump's victory. The most popular program among Americans is Portugal's Golden Residence Permit Program with a minimum investment of €250,000.

News of the World • November 21, 12:02 PM • 17383 views

To reduce energy prices: 12 EU countries call for support for cross-border cooperation in the electricity sector

12 EU countries have called on the European Commission to support the creation of energy associations to reduce energy prices. They presented a joint document at a meeting of EU energy ministers, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation.

News of the World • October 16, 08:36 AM • 13771 views

New esports achievement of Ukraine: NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament

NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament.

Business News • September 23, 09:59 AM • 19201 views

Zelensky's speech at the UN Security Council: The media have announced a new date

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, September 24. He will present a “victory plan” during his visit to the United States, when world leaders will gather for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

War • September 18, 07:58 PM • 46729 views

Mecola is re-elected as President of the European Parliament. Zelensky has already congratulated her

Roberta Mecola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another two and a half years until 2027, receiving 562 votes in the first round.

News of the World • July 16, 11:45 AM • 14192 views

European Tourism Commission predicts a record 800 billion euros in tourist revenue - Bloomberg

In 2024, international travel spending in Europe reached a record 800 billion euros, up 37% from before the pandemic, driven by increased demand from American and East Asian travelers.

Economy • July 11, 09:02 AM • 28115 views

Kuleba calls on OSCE to find a way to get rid of the "Russian yoke"

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on OSCE members to actively support the Ukrainian Formula for Peace to end the war with Russia and to isolate Russia from the organization for undermining European security and committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Politics • June 26, 04:13 PM • 12255 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Quick alignment around the Big Four: Politico finds out who is vying for top EU leadership positions

The EU notes a rapidly emerging consensus on preferred names for top EU leadership positions: naming Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission, António Costa as president of the European Council, Roberta Metsola as head of the European Parliament and Kaja Kallas as head of EU diplomacy.

News of the World • June 12, 02:33 PM • 21549 views

In Germany, the Conservatives are leading in the European Parliament elections

In the European Parliament elections in Germany, the conservative CDU / CSU bloc received about 30% of the vote.

News of the World • June 9, 05:07 PM • 40430 views

EU elections: Italy, Slovakia, Latvia and Malta elect MEPs

Citizens of Slovakia, Italy, Latvia and Malta vote for members of the European Parliament on June 8, while Germany and most other EU states will vote on June 9.

News of the World • June 8, 11:15 AM • 23667 views

Macron on the possible victory of the far-right in the euroelections: Europe has never known such a threat

French President Macron has warned against not attending the euro elections this weekend. According to his calculations, this will play into the hands of the growing ultra-right.

News of the World • June 8, 08:55 AM • 24080 views

Disagreements remain in the EU regarding sanctions against Moscow's "shadow fleet", three countries against - FT

EU countries intend to reach an agreement within a few weeks on the next package of sanctions against Russia, targeting Moscow's “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, banning the re-export of Russian liquefied gas and imposing individual sanctions on more than 100 people involved in the deportation of Ukrainians and arms production.

War • May 23, 10:00 AM • 28268 views

Neutral countries should join NATO if they need protection-British Defense Secretary

Neutral countries that enjoy the protection of NATO, but are not its members, should join the military alliance, says British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps.

News of the World • May 22, 01:02 PM • 17938 views

Reuters: Ireland intends to recognize the Palestinian state

Ireland intends to announce the recognition of Palestine as a state on Wednesday, May 22.

Politics • May 21, 11:41 PM • 23452 views

The EU has agreed on security commitments for Ukraine, they are expected no later than early July - Welt

The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with broad security commitments, including political, military, economic, and reconstruction assistance, by early July, but excluding direct EU military involvement in combat operations against Russia.

War • May 11, 09:59 AM • 72791 views

What will the proceeds from the frozen assets of Russians be used for

90% of the frozen Russian assets worth about €192 billion held in the Belgian securities depository Euroclear will be used to support Ukraine, while the remaining 10% will go to the EU, leaving a significant portion of the total €220 billion of frozen Russian assets in the EU financial system unused.

Economy • May 9, 10:13 AM • 21639 views

Putin at his "inauguration" assured of his readiness for dialogue with the West and spoke about Russia: analysts saw nothing unexpected

During his inaugural speech, Putin said that Moscow “does not refuse to engage in dialogue with Western countries” and spoke about the Russian Federation.

News of the World • May 7, 09:55 AM • 22227 views

EU has new plan to break stalemate on Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Brussels is considering allowing neutral EU countries to opt out of using frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine, while G7 members such as Germany, France and Italy remain cautious due to legal and financial risks.

War • May 7, 06:51 AM • 24482 views

MEPs earn millions in companies alongside their political activities - Transparency International

Some members of the European Parliament earn extra money by working part-time for private companies, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and influence on EU policy-making.

News of the World • May 6, 10:51 AM • 27067 views

EU ministers will insist on increasing the “de minimis” state aid for farmers to 50,000 euros

EU agriculture ministers plan to increase the maximum amount of minimum state aid to €50,000 per farm for three years to support the agricultural sector amid ongoing market turmoil.

Economy • April 26, 02:32 PM • 25691 views

Zelensky names the formats of Ukraine's forces that must be provided to defeat terror in Russia

President Zelenskyy said that in order for Russian terror to lose, all formats of Ukrainian power must be ensured, including economic stability, partner pressure on Russia, and the strongest possible global consolidation.

War • April 10, 05:54 PM • 33065 views

Zelenskyy and Swiss President discuss preparations for the first Peace Summit

Zelenskyy and Swiss President Amherd discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, continuing to work on the implementation of the Peace Formula based on previous meetings of national security advisers.

War • April 10, 03:25 PM • 27831 views

98% of persons granted temporary protection in the EU are Ukrainians

As of February 2024, 4. 2 million Ukrainians, accounting for 98% of all recipients, have been granted temporary protection in the EU since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Society • April 8, 01:28 PM • 26964 views