Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) demands that Erika Vikman change her costume and staging, considering them too explicit. The singer is forced to comply with the rules of the competition.
The European Broadcasting Union banned the use of the Maltese word kant in the song by Malta's representative Miriana Conte. The Maltese broadcaster has until March 10 to change the lyrics of the song or choose a new composition.
The leader of the largest party in Bulgaria, GERB, Boyko Borisov, refused to support the signing of a security agreement with Ukraine. The interim government appealed for a mandate from parliament, but Borisov stated that the situation had changed and the agreement was no longer appropriate.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called the Russian minister a criminal and left the OSCE meeting room before his speech. The Ukrainian minister was followed by a number of foreign diplomats.
Malta revoked Maria Zakharova's visa to participate in the OSCE ministerial meeting on December 5-6. The Russian Foreign Ministry called it an unprecedented case and promised to pay “special attention” to it.
Requests for golden visas from Americans increased by 400% in the week after Trump's victory. The most popular program among Americans is Portugal's Golden Residence Permit Program with a minimum investment of €250,000.
12 EU countries have called on the European Commission to support the creation of energy associations to reduce energy prices. They presented a joint document at a meeting of EU energy ministers, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation.
NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, September 24. He will present a “victory plan” during his visit to the United States, when world leaders will gather for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.
Roberta Mecola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another two and a half years until 2027, receiving 562 votes in the first round.
In 2024, international travel spending in Europe reached a record 800 billion euros, up 37% from before the pandemic, driven by increased demand from American and East Asian travelers.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on OSCE members to actively support the Ukrainian Formula for Peace to end the war with Russia and to isolate Russia from the organization for undermining European security and committing war crimes in Ukraine.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
The EU notes a rapidly emerging consensus on preferred names for top EU leadership positions: naming Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission, António Costa as president of the European Council, Roberta Metsola as head of the European Parliament and Kaja Kallas as head of EU diplomacy.
In the European Parliament elections in Germany, the conservative CDU / CSU bloc received about 30% of the vote.
Citizens of Slovakia, Italy, Latvia and Malta vote for members of the European Parliament on June 8, while Germany and most other EU states will vote on June 9.
French President Macron has warned against not attending the euro elections this weekend. According to his calculations, this will play into the hands of the growing ultra-right.
EU countries intend to reach an agreement within a few weeks on the next package of sanctions against Russia, targeting Moscow's “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, banning the re-export of Russian liquefied gas and imposing individual sanctions on more than 100 people involved in the deportation of Ukrainians and arms production.
Neutral countries that enjoy the protection of NATO, but are not its members, should join the military alliance, says British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps.
Ireland intends to announce the recognition of Palestine as a state on Wednesday, May 22.
The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with broad security commitments, including political, military, economic, and reconstruction assistance, by early July, but excluding direct EU military involvement in combat operations against Russia.
90% of the frozen Russian assets worth about €192 billion held in the Belgian securities depository Euroclear will be used to support Ukraine, while the remaining 10% will go to the EU, leaving a significant portion of the total €220 billion of frozen Russian assets in the EU financial system unused.
During his inaugural speech, Putin said that Moscow “does not refuse to engage in dialogue with Western countries” and spoke about the Russian Federation.
Brussels is considering allowing neutral EU countries to opt out of using frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine, while G7 members such as Germany, France and Italy remain cautious due to legal and financial risks.
Some members of the European Parliament earn extra money by working part-time for private companies, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and influence on EU policy-making.
EU agriculture ministers plan to increase the maximum amount of minimum state aid to €50,000 per farm for three years to support the agricultural sector amid ongoing market turmoil.
President Zelenskyy said that in order for Russian terror to lose, all formats of Ukrainian power must be ensured, including economic stability, partner pressure on Russia, and the strongest possible global consolidation.
Zelenskyy and Swiss President Amherd discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, continuing to work on the implementation of the Peace Formula based on previous meetings of national security advisers.
As of February 2024, 4. 2 million Ukrainians, accounting for 98% of all recipients, have been granted temporary protection in the EU since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.