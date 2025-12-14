$42.270.00
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the EU's initiative to use frozen Russian assets, calling it dangerous and equating it to a declaration of war, and also accused European leaders of a misguided financial approach to supporting Ukraine.

"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán considers the attempt to use frozen Russian assets "an extremely unusual and dangerous undertaking." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Magyar Nemzet.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated his disagreement with the EU initiative to confiscate frozen Russian assets, considering such a step to be tantamount to a declaration of war.

He sharply criticized EU leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, accusing them of preferring financing through loans on international markets instead of a realistic assessment of countries' financial capabilities for long-term support of the war in Ukraine.

There is Russian money or the possibility of collecting money from member states, which would serve as the basis for a larger loan

- said Orbán.

He emphasized that Budapest would resist any steps aimed at circumventing Hungary's position on access to these funds.

Orbán stated that he plans to defend his position in Brussels and oppose the decision to use Russian assets, emphasizing that such steps could set an extremely risky precedent.

I am going to Brussels to fight the fact that they are reaching for Russian assets, bypassing Hungary. This is a declaration of war. I have never seen anything like it, when assets worth 200-300 billion euros are lost without any consequences

- emphasized the Hungarian Prime Minister.

The head of the Hungarian government also called the idea of freezing and further using Russian assets "an extremely unusual and dangerous undertaking."

Recall

The European Union agreed to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets held in Europe. This removed a significant obstacle to using these funds to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Italy, Belgium, Malta, and Bulgaria opposed the EU plan to transfer 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. They are calling on the European Commission to consider alternative options for financial assistance, such as joint EU debt.

Vita Zelenetska

