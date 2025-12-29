$42.060.13
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 924 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 3316 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 10109 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 11578 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 17834 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 34772 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54281 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58700 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51577 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40476 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
Lavrov stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Putin's residence: he threatened a retaliatory strike and a review of Russia's negotiating position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Ukraine attacked the state residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod region with 91 drones. He threatened that Moscow would review its negotiating position, despite having no intention of withdrawing from the negotiation process with the United States.

Lavrov stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Putin's residence: he threatened a retaliatory strike and a review of Russia's negotiating position

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position, UNN reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to Lavrov, on the night of December 28-29, "the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack using 91 long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region."

All unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Russian Federation. There were no reports of casualties or damage from UAV debris.

- added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov assured that "such reckless actions will not go unanswered, the targets for retaliatory strikes and the time of their delivery have been determined by the Russian Armed Forces."

At the same time, according to him, Moscow does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States, but "Russia's negotiating position will be revised."

At the same time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry forgot about a number of devastating Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and deadly strikes on civilians.

"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front29.12.25, 15:52 • 1732 views

Antonina Tumanova

