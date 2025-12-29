Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position, UNN reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to Lavrov, on the night of December 28-29, "the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack using 91 long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region."

All unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Russian Federation. There were no reports of casualties or damage from UAV debris. - added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov assured that "such reckless actions will not go unanswered, the targets for retaliatory strikes and the time of their delivery have been determined by the Russian Armed Forces."

At the same time, according to him, Moscow does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States, but "Russia's negotiating position will be revised."

At the same time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry forgot about a number of devastating Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and deadly strikes on civilians.

"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front