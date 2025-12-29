"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the situation in the war with Ukraine. Probably, on the occasion of the New Year, the Russian military decided to please Putin with fairy tales about unprecedented successes at the front - they allegedly had 20 km left to Sumy, and besides that, they are fighting for Orikhove and moving towards Zaporizhzhia, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

What the Russian dictator declared

Putin made a number of statements during a meeting with the military:

it is necessary to resolutely stop the enemy's attempts to hinder the Russian Armed Forces in Kupyansk;

the "liberation" of Siversk allows for the development of an offensive in the entire Sloviansk and Kramatorsk agglomeration;

the prospects for the complete "liberation" of the Donbas territory were noted;

In addition, the Russian dictator instructed to continue in 2026 the work on expanding the "security zone" along the border between Russia and Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,205,690 occupiers and thousands of pieces of equipment as of December 29 - General Staff report

In turn, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov decided to please Putin with a new portion of fairy tales:

▪allegedly, 334 settlements came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces during the year. In December, more than 700 square kilometers of territory and 32 settlements were "liberated";

▪the Russian Armed Forces allegedly took control of the southeastern part of Hryshyne;

▪the Russian Armed Forces are allegedly advancing in Chervony Lyman;

▪about 50% of Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been "liberated";

▪the Russian Armed Forces are allegedly moving towards Zaporizhzhia, fighting for Orikhove.

Another fantasy was shared by the commander of the "North" group of occupiers, stating that "the Russian Armed Forces have less than 20 km left to Sumy."

Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map