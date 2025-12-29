"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
03:12 PM • 104 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6384 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 9040 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 16511 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33852 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53734 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58249 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51365 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40289 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43902 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4.5m/s
87%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 26237 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 17729 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 21211 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 12534 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 9012 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 9110 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 12581 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35881 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 136623 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 181183 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 17767 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 33390 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 43905 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 136623 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 44211 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
WhatsApp

"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

At a meeting with the military, Putin heard about the "liberation" of 334 settlements and the advance to Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Orikhove. He also ordered the expansion of the "security zone" until 2026.

"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the situation in the war with Ukraine. Probably, on the occasion of the New Year, the Russian military decided to please Putin with fairy tales about unprecedented successes at the front - they allegedly had 20 km left to Sumy, and besides that, they are fighting for Orikhove and moving towards Zaporizhzhia, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

What the Russian dictator declared

Putin made a number of statements during a meeting with the military:

  • it is necessary to resolutely stop the enemy's attempts to hinder the Russian Armed Forces in Kupyansk;
    • the "liberation" of Siversk allows for the development of an offensive in the entire Sloviansk and Kramatorsk agglomeration;
      • the prospects for the complete "liberation" of the Donbas territory were noted;

        In addition, the Russian dictator instructed to continue in 2026 the work on expanding the "security zone" along the border between Russia and Ukraine.

        The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,205,690 occupiers and thousands of pieces of equipment as of December 29 - General Staff report29.12.25, 07:01 • 4356 views

        In turn, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov decided to please Putin with a new portion of fairy tales:

        ▪allegedly, 334 settlements came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces during the year. In December, more than 700 square kilometers of territory and 32 settlements were "liberated";

        ▪the Russian Armed Forces allegedly took control of the southeastern part of Hryshyne;

        ▪the Russian Armed Forces are allegedly advancing in Chervony Lyman;

        ▪about 50% of Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been "liberated";

        ▪the Russian Armed Forces are allegedly moving towards Zaporizhzhia, fighting for Orikhove.

        Another fantasy was shared by the commander of the "North" group of occupiers, stating that "the Russian Armed Forces have less than 20 km left to Sumy."

        Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map29.12.25, 09:44 • 2426 views

        Antonina Tumanova

        War in Ukraine
        New Year
        Russian propaganda
        War in Ukraine
        State Border of Ukraine
        Vladimir Putin
        Sloviansk
        Siversk
        Ukraine
        Kramatorsk
        Zaporizhzhia
        Kupiansk