The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,205,690 occupiers and thousands of pieces of equipment as of December 29 - General Staff report

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
04:39 AM • 850 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 13121 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 20183 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 18097 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 17831 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 30218 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 40825 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 31408 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 43721 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 52109 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
7.6m/s
85%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump treats Ukrainian delegation to steaks and coconut shrimp - mediaDecember 28, 08:15 PM • 10844 views
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhotoDecember 28, 09:53 PM • 12981 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideo11:08 PM • 11520 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideo11:41 PM • 9214 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 11749 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 30874 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 95718 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 147032 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 72348 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 102599 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Finland
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 20859 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 31585 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 95715 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 33129 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 32318 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,205,690 occupiers and thousands of pieces of equipment as of December 29 - General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

As of December 29, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,205,690 Russian occupiers. The enemy has also lost over 11,000 tanks and 23,000 armored combat vehicles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,205,690 occupiers and thousands of pieces of equipment as of December 29 - General Staff report

As of December 29, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,205,690 Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, the Russians lost at the beginning of the day on the front line:

  • tanks - 11,472 units;
    • armored combat vehicles - 23,837 units;
      • artillery systems - 35,570 units;
        • MLRS - 1,581 units;
          • air defense systems - 1,264 units;
            • aircraft - 434 units;
              • helicopters - 347 units;
                • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 96,532 units;
                  • cruise missiles - 4,136 units;
                    • ships / boats - 28 units;
                      • submarines - 2 units;
                        • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 71,891 units;
                          • special equipment - 4,030 units.

                            Recall

                            Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They used attack drones for this.

                            Yevhen Ustimenko

                            War in Ukraine
                            Technology
                            Martial law
                            War in Ukraine
                            Donetsk Oblast
                            Luhansk Oblast
                            General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                            Armed Forces of Ukraine