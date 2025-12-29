The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,205,690 occupiers and thousands of pieces of equipment as of December 29 - General Staff report
Kyiv • UNN
As of December 29, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,205,690 Russian occupiers. The enemy has also lost over 11,000 tanks and 23,000 armored combat vehicles.
As of December 29, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,205,690 Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Also, the Russians lost at the beginning of the day on the front line:
- tanks - 11,472 units;
- armored combat vehicles - 23,837 units;
- artillery systems - 35,570 units;
- MLRS - 1,581 units;
- air defense systems - 1,264 units;
- aircraft - 434 units;
- helicopters - 347 units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 96,532 units;
- cruise missiles - 4,136 units;
- ships / boats - 28 units;
- submarines - 2 units;
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 71,891 units;
- special equipment - 4,030 units.
Recall
Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They used attack drones for this.