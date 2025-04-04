The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced the preparation of Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia. Negotiations regarding the visit are already underway, but the exact date is still unknown.
The leader of the DPRK personally oversaw the testing of the latest AI drones capable of performing reconnaissance and strike missions. Pyongyang is actively investing in kamikaze drones.
North Korea has successfully tested a new anti-aircraft missile, which has already been put into mass production. Kim Jong-un stated that the missile's combat speed is reliable.
Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong-un. In the fall, the leader of North Korea expressed his intention to expand cooperation with Russia.
Kim Jong Un visited the shipyard in the city of Chongjin, where the new nuclear submarine was unveiled. The vessel can carry about 10 nuclear missiles and has a displacement of 6-7 thousand tons.
Putin meets with Lee Hee-yong, a member of the Politburo of the Korean Labor Party Central Committee. The two sides discussed deepening “cooperation” between the two countries and exchanged greetings from the leaders of the states.
North Korea tests a strategic cruise missile under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The DPRK leader ordered to maintain nuclear forces in constant combat readiness.
Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.
South Korea's Defense Ministry has announced large-scale military assistance to the DPRK from Russia. In exchange, North Korea may receive technologies for nuclear submarines and ballistic missiles.
The North Korean leader declared his “unwavering” support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of the DPRK's nuclear forces in response to the cooperation of the United States, Japan, and South Korea.
North Korea is likely to receive technical assistance from Russia for the development of several types of drones. The agreement was concluded in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.
North Korea has emphasized that its nuclear arsenal is intended solely to protect sovereignty and deter aggression. The DPRK rejected the possibility of giving up nuclear weapons in exchange for financial compensation.
US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to restore relations with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. At a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, he emphasized that he gets along well with the North Korean leader.
Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region. Ukraine's ambassador to South Korea said he was open to dialogue, given the threat to their lives if they returned to the DPRK.
North Korea's leader has declared the need to increase the production of nuclear materials and continue its nuclear program indefinitely. The statement came after signals from the United States about the possible resumption of contacts.
The DPRK military was unable to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffering significant losses. According to British intelligence, the DPRK lost about 4,000 soldiers, a quarter of whom were killed.
North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is the second such incident in a week, following the visit of US officials to South Korea.
According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK lost more than 3,000 soldiers in the war on the side of Russia, including 300 killed. Captured North Korean soldiers admitted that they did not know they were participating in the war against Ukraine.
Ukraine is ready to hand over captured North Korean military personnel to Kim Jong-un in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners in Russia. Zelenskyy also offered alternative options for those Koreans who do not want to return.
Deputy U. S. Ambassador to the United Nations announces the presence of 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. The DPRK receives military technology and experience from Russia, which enhances its combat capabilities.
North Korea has launched a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile. The missile traveled 1500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching two zeniths at an altitude of 99.8 and 42.5 km.
U. S. Secretary of State Blinken announced Russia's intention to share advanced space technologies with North Korea. This may happen after the DPRK provided military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine.
The DPRK leader called Putin his “closest friend” and wished him victory over the “neo-Nazis” in 2025. According to the US, up to 12,000 North Korean troops are already fighting in the Kursk region.
The DPRK's leader announced the strengthening of anti-American policy during the five-day plenary session of the Workers' Party. Experts believe that it is unlikely that Kim and Trump will resume talks because of the DPRK's support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
The DPRK's political meeting decided on the “toughest” strategy to counter the United States. North Korea plans to develop relations with “friendly” countries and strengthen its defense capabilities.