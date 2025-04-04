Kim Jong Un

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9564 views

06:32 PM • 17040 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57460 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116052 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 380217 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303334 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212695 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243659 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254812 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 16865 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37231 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121202 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 201337 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 380190 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249132 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303319 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10964 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37333 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65591 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51603 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121873 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Kim Jong Un

News by theme

Russia announces visit of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to Moscow

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced the preparation of Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia. Negotiations regarding the visit are already underway, but the exact date is still unknown.

News of the World • March 27, 10:42 AM • 21824 views

Kim Jong-un oversaw the testing of AI drones: reconnaissance and strike missions

The leader of the DPRK personally oversaw the testing of the latest AI drones capable of performing reconnaissance and strike missions. Pyongyang is actively investing in kamikaze drones.

News of the World • March 26, 10:16 PM • 11657 views

North Korea tested a new "surface-to-air" missile system under the control of Kim Jong-un

North Korea has successfully tested a new anti-aircraft missile, which has already been put into mass production. Kim Jong-un stated that the missile's combat speed is reliable.

News of the World • March 21, 07:38 AM • 10171 views

Shoigu arrived in North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un: details of the visit

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong-un. In the fall, the leader of North Korea expressed his intention to expand cooperation with Russia.

War • March 21, 07:18 AM • 12475 views

North Korea presented its first nuclear submarine

Kim Jong Un visited the shipyard in the city of Chongjin, where the new nuclear submarine was unveiled. The vessel can carry about 10 nuclear missiles and has a displacement of 6-7 thousand tons.

News of the World • March 8, 11:59 PM • 25135 views

Putin meets with a senior North Korean official to discuss deepening cooperation between the two countries

Putin meets with Lee Hee-yong, a member of the Politburo of the Korean Labor Party Central Committee. The two sides discussed deepening “cooperation” between the two countries and exchanged greetings from the leaders of the states.

News of the World • March 1, 01:58 PM • 30809 views

Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces

North Korea tests a strategic cruise missile under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The DPRK leader ordered to maintain nuclear forces in constant combat readiness.

News of the World • February 27, 10:16 PM • 25700 views

Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon

U. S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg says Trump's impressive results in 35 days in office and expresses confidence in a quick end to the war. Trump plans to meet with Zelenskiy on February 28 to sign a minerals agreement.

Politics • February 26, 09:05 AM • 29099 views

DPRK hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto exchange during asset transfer

Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.

News of the World • February 24, 04:22 PM • 25342 views

DPRK hands over 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia, additional aid likely - Seoul

South Korea's Defense Ministry has announced large-scale military assistance to the DPRK from Russia. In exchange, North Korea may receive technologies for nuclear submarines and ballistic missiles.

War • February 11, 09:58 AM • 28009 views

Occupants tried to break through the defense 133 times: our soldiers held back the attack in all directions

Over the last day, 133 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 91 air strikes and fired over 5,800 times. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where 54 assault attacks took place.

War • February 9, 07:11 AM • 22976 views

Russian ship with “Kalibr” continues to be on duty in the Black Sea

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean, there are 6 Russian ships, 2 of which can carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.

War • February 9, 05:49 AM • 41396 views

Kim Jong-un announces support for Russia and development of DPRK nuclear forces

The North Korean leader declared his “unwavering” support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of the DPRK's nuclear forces in response to the cooperation of the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

War • February 9, 01:26 AM • 36652 views

North Korea has agreed to produce drones jointly developed with Russia in exchange for soldiers for the Russian Federation - NHK

North Korea is likely to receive technical assistance from Russia for the development of several types of drones. The agreement was concluded in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

War • February 8, 10:41 AM • 36412 views

DPRK declares that its nuclear weapons are not subject to trade

North Korea has emphasized that its nuclear arsenal is intended solely to protect sovereignty and deter aggression. The DPRK rejected the possibility of giving up nuclear weapons in exchange for financial compensation.

News of the World • February 8, 07:25 AM • 30666 views

Trump plans to restore relations with Kim Jong-un - CNN

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to restore relations with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. At a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, he emphasized that he gets along well with the North Korean leader.

News of the World • February 8, 02:08 AM • 36994 views

Ambassador: Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of captured military personnel from the DPRK

Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region. Ukraine's ambassador to South Korea said he was open to dialogue, given the threat to their lives if they returned to the DPRK.

War • February 6, 05:17 PM • 36625 views

Kim Jong-un announces new plans for the DPRK nuclear program

North Korea's leader has declared the need to increase the production of nuclear materials and continue its nuclear program indefinitely. The statement came after signals from the United States about the possible resumption of contacts.

News of the World • January 29, 10:56 AM • 21596 views

DPRK soldiers suffered significant losses and are “working on mistakes” - NSDC

The DPRK military was unable to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffering significant losses. According to British intelligence, the DPRK lost about 4,000 soldiers, a quarter of whom were killed.

War • January 28, 02:14 PM • 63725 views

Europe cautiously optimistic about Trump's Ukraine remarks - Politico

European diplomats express cautious optimism about Donald Trump's position on Ukraine.

War • January 27, 01:10 PM • 37964 views

Trump celebrates inauguration at three balls with dancing and celebrity guests

Donald and Melania Trump attended three inaugural balls in one evening. The events were attended by members of the Trump family, politicians and celebrities, including Caitlyn Jenner and Mike Tyson.

News of the World • January 21, 09:57 AM • 158599 views

DPRK again launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is the second such incident in a week, following the visit of US officials to South Korea.

News of the World • January 14, 02:32 AM • 55888 views

South Korea confirms the loss of at least 3 thousand DPRK soldiers in the war on the side of Russia

According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK lost more than 3,000 soldiers in the war on the side of Russia, including 300 killed. Captured North Korean soldiers admitted that they did not know they were participating in the war against Ukraine.

War • January 13, 06:45 AM • 24191 views

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to hand over military prisoners to the DPRK if Kim Jong-un organizes their exchange for Ukrainian soldiers in Russia

Ukraine is ready to hand over captured North Korean military personnel to Kim Jong-un in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners in Russia. Zelenskyy also offered alternative options for those Koreans who do not want to return.

War • January 12, 06:14 PM • 44297 views

USA: North Korea gains combat experience in Ukraine for future war against neighbors

Deputy U. S. Ambassador to the United Nations announces the presence of 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. The DPRK receives military technology and experience from Russia, which enhances its combat capabilities.

War • January 9, 03:34 AM • 95858 views

“Will deter rivals” in the Pacific Ocean: DPRK announces launch of a new type of hypersonic missile

North Korea has launched a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile. The missile traveled 1500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching two zeniths at an altitude of 99.8 and 42.5 km.

News of the World • January 7, 06:26 AM • 23790 views

Blinken warns of Russia's possible transfer of satellite technology to the DPRK

U. S. Secretary of State Blinken announced Russia's intention to share advanced space technologies with North Korea. This may happen after the DPRK provided military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

News of the World • January 6, 01:16 PM • 29626 views

Kim Jong-un calls Putin “closest friend”

The DPRK leader called Putin his “closest friend” and wished him victory over the “neo-Nazis” in 2025. According to the US, up to 12,000 North Korean troops are already fighting in the Kursk region.

Politics • December 31, 11:18 AM • 22255 views

Kim Jong-un vows to step up anti-American policies ahead of Trump's return

The DPRK's leader announced the strengthening of anti-American policy during the five-day plenary session of the Workers' Party. Experts believe that it is unlikely that Kim and Trump will resume talks because of the DPRK's support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

War • December 30, 10:25 AM • 25275 views

DPRK to Apply the “Toughest” Strategy to Counteract the United States

The DPRK's political meeting decided on the “toughest” strategy to counter the United States. North Korea plans to develop relations with “friendly” countries and strengthen its defense capabilities.

War • December 29, 03:18 AM • 102472 views