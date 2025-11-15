North Korea has reduced shell supplies to Russia and started producing FPV drones - HUR

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
November 14, 06:09 PM • 15302 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 27373 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 24661 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 23193 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 20766 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 16138 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 38900 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 31632 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 53273 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31088 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sought "easy money": a young man who burned military vehicles was exposed in Sumy regionNovember 14, 04:30 PM • 2700 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 12221 views
Appeal leaves deputy general director of Energoatom branch, exposed for systematic bribery, in custodyNovember 14, 04:55 PM • 5032 views
US bishops condemn Trump's immigration policy, calling for "reform"November 14, 05:31 PM • 4396 views
First death from meat allergy after tick bite recorded in USNovember 14, 07:09 PM • 2786 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 38900 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 31632 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 28864 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 53273 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 282129 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 12256 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 38900 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 17535 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 34199 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84760 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

North Korea has reduced shell supplies to Russia and started producing FPV drones - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

North Korea has halved its shell supplies to Russia this year, mostly transferring outdated ammunition due to the depletion of its own stocks. At the same time, the country has started mass production of FPV drones.

North Korea has reduced shell supplies to Russia and started producing FPV drones - HUR

This year, North Korea more than halved its supply of shells to Russia, mostly supplying outdated ammunition due to the depletion of its own reserves. At the same time, the country began mass production of FPV drones. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, in an interview with Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Details

Millions of artillery shells from North Korea allowed Russia to maintain a high intensity of shelling in 2024, however, according to Skibitsky, this year their supply has more than halved due to the depletion of Pyongyang's reserves.

The Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that since 2023, North Korea has supplied a total of 6.5 million artillery shells to Russia, taking advantage of the opportunity to deepen cooperation with the Kremlin after the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia plans to produce 120,000 KABs and 70,000 long-range drones by the end of the year - HUR14.11.25, 23:41 • 1290 views

He noted that no shell supplies were recorded in September, while some supplies were recorded in October, and approximately half of the ammunition turned out to be so old that it had to be sent to Russian factories for modernization.

Skibitsky added that North Korea has begun mass production of small, short-range FPV drones and larger, medium-range drones for combat operations on its own territory, although he did not specify the exact scale of production.

They are learning, they are studying their experience (in this war) to expand production on their own territory

- said Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Reuters reminds that thousands of North Korean troops fought alongside Russian troops in Russia's Kursk region last year after Ukraine's special operation began, to try to ease pressure on its forces elsewhere and create leverage in peace talks.

North Korea has acknowledged its involvement in the events in Ukraine, claiming that its role helps maintain world peace in the face of aggression from the West, but it has not provided any details or responded to requests for comment on its involvement.

Participation of DPRK military in Russia's war against Ukraine

On April 28, 2025, North Korea officially confirmed for the first time the dispatch of its military to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. DPRK troops are participating in hostilities in the Kursk region. It is noted that the dispatch of DPRK troops was carried out on the "order" of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in accordance with the mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The leader of North Korea declared "unwavering" support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of the DPRK's nuclear forces in response to cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

The DPRK earned up to $5.5 billion from supplying weapons to Russia and could receive $572 million annually for sending troops. In exchange, North Korea receives oil, food, and modern weapons.

Recall

South Korea reported the deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the dispatch of engineers and builders to the Russian Federation. The DPRK officially confirmed the dispatch of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, receiving oil, food, and weapons in exchange.

North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure24.10.25, 14:17 • 30993 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Japan
United States
Ukraine