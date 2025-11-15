$42.060.03
Russia plans to produce 120,000 KABs and 70,000 long-range drones by the end of the year - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Russia plans to produce at least 120,000 guided aerial bombs and over 70,000 drones, including 30,000 Shahed-type attack UAVs, in 2025. This is a threat that will require an appropriate response, according to Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the HUR.

Russia plans to produce 120,000 KABs and 70,000 long-range drones by the end of the year - HUR

In 2025, Russia plans to produce at least 120,000 guided aerial bombs (KABs) and over 70,000 drones, including 30,000 Shahed-type attack UAVs. Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported this in an interview with Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, among the new aerial bombs, there will be about 500 with a flight range of up to 200 km, which will allow Russians to hit more Ukrainian cities. There is also data that Russia is working on KAB variants capable of flying up to 400 km, which would enable attacks on Ukraine without using missiles.

Skibitskyi noted that Russian troops drop 200-250 glide bombs on Ukraine daily. For comparison, in October, according to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Federation used an average of about 170 KABs per day.

They (KABs - ed.) can be shot down, but the number of these aerial bombs produced in the Russian Federation... is enormous. This is a threat. A threat that will require an appropriate response from us.

- said Skibitskyi.

In addition to KABs, the occupiers also focused on drones. According to Skibitskyi, in 2025, Russia will produce a total of 70,000 long-range drones of all types. Among them, at least 30,000 are copies of the Iranian Shahed drone. Russians use long-range drones for terrorist attacks against energy and infrastructure facilities. One should not expect the terrorist attacks to stop - their number will only increase.

"They started with 30 drones a month, now 30 can fly to one target. They definitely want to break us. This destabilizes the internal situation," he summarized.

Recall

In October and early November, Russia carried out four massive attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, using over 150 missiles and 2,000 attack drones. The targets included electricity generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, as well as gas infrastructure.

Ukraine launches serial production of Octopus interceptor drone that shoots down "Shaheds" - Shmyhal14.11.25, 16:13 • 2214 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
