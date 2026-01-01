Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. During the event, Trump briefly spoke with journalists, made several public statements, and participated in a charity auction. This is reported by Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

The New Year's Eve party took place on Wednesday evening at the Mar-a-Lago residence. The First Lady appeared in a silver suit and Louboutin heels with silver studs, while Donald Trump was dressed in a traditional tuxedo.

Walking down the black carpet, the president voiced his New Year's wish.

Peace. Peace on Earth - said Trump.

During a brief conversation with journalists, he dodged a question about the possible deployment of American troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees. The president also did not answer a question about the CIA's role in the drone attack in Venezuela.

Thank you - said Trump, entering the party with Melania and inviting journalists to join.

Among the party guests were Rudy Giuliani, Jeanine Pirro, MyPillow CEO and US Senate candidate Mike Lindell, director Brett Ratner, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. The president's children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron, were also spotted at the event. Donald Trump Jr. was wished a happy birthday by the president from the stage.

Inside, Trump hosted a charity auction, during which a painting of Jesus by artist Vanessa Gorabuena was sold. The lot went under the hammer for $2.75 million. The president joked that he was ready to sign the painting if it sold for more.

