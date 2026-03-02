Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 8 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 4874 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 5176 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 33021 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 66274 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 62804 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 67694 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75006 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75079 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78490 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.9m/s
64%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 20650 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 19205 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 16035 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 22934 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 11864 views
Publications
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 758 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 4900 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 125972 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 131762 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 112822 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Yuzhanina Nina Petrivna
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 68243 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 66041 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 61429 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 59740 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 71813 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
S-300 missile system

Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

The "Odrex case" has gained wide public resonance, and against this background, journalists began to publish stories from the StopOdrex Telegram channel. In it, former patients and families of those who died after treatment anonymously share their experiences. They talk about discharges in critical condition, foreign objects in the body after operations, and, according to families, improper treatment.

Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about

When turning to a private clinic, a patient expects a high level of service, advanced technologies, and special attention from medical staff. However, for the heroes of this material, turning to the Odesa clinic Odrex became the beginning of a completely different story: a struggle for their health or for the truth about the causes of death of loved ones, UNN reports.

Due to the wide resonance around the "Odrex Case", Ukrainian media paid attention to these anonymous reviews. After all, in the Telegram channel StopOdrex, former patients of the clinic and families of those who died after treatment there anonymously publish stories that will never make it into the medical facility's advertising brochures. These are anonymous reviews about discharges in critical condition, foreign objects left in patients' bodies after operations, and promises of recovery thanks to expensive drugs that, according to families, did not yield results.

"The bandage was simply pushed deeper, I survived only thanks to antibiotics"

The story of the first patient, published in the Telegram channel StopOdrex, sounds like a medical thriller and, at the same time, like one of people's greatest fears before surgery.

As the woman claims, she underwent an operation at Odrex to clean the Bartholin's gland. After the intervention, a gauze bandage drain was installed, which, according to her, was supposed to be changed daily. The patient notes that she regularly came for irrigation at Odrex and followed all the doctors' recommendations.

Subsequently, her condition began to worsen, and suppuration and pain appeared at the site of the operation. The patient herself told the clinic's doctors that "something was wrong," and she was sent for additional examinations: ultrasound, tests, and other procedures, but Odrex could not identify the cause of the suppuration. That is why the woman turned to another hospital.

I only found out the truth in another clinic. Another doctor saw that the bandage from the drain remained inside and was pushed deeper. In another hospital, they simply washed it out with hydrogen peroxide. All this time I was taking strong antibiotics. In fact, they saved my life. I still have an audio recording of the conversation with the Odrex gynecologist. I keep it as a reminder of what happened to me.

- the woman writes anonymously.

"Discharged after a stroke without being fully treated"

Another story published by journalists is the account of the son of a patient who was hospitalized at Odrex in August 2025 with a stroke under the NHSU program. As the man notes in his anonymous post, his mother is a pensioner with diabetes. Therefore, understanding all the risks, the family immediately stated that despite the fact that their mother was admitted to the hospital under the NHSU program, they were ready to pay for all necessary procedures. However, after three days, the woman was discharged home. The son claims that at the time of discharge, his mother could barely speak, had memory problems, and remained extremely weak.

After returning home, she suddenly got worse: vomiting, fever, severe condition. We called an ambulance twice, but they told us: "You've just been discharged from Odrex - so everything is fine."

- says the patient's son.

Only in another medical facility did the woman agree to be admitted. There, according to the family, she was diagnosed with a recurrent stroke.

The doctors explicitly said that Odrex had no right to discharge her so early. Due to the lost time, the consequences turned out to be irreversible. Mom can barely speak, has serious memory problems. The result of treatment at Odrex is a first-group disability. When Mom got sick, I tried to contact the Odrex doctor: I called, wrote, asked for advice. In response, there was complete ignorance.

- complains the man.

"Treated to death"

The third story concerns rehabilitation after a stroke in 2024. The patient's family, in their anonymous post, states that the man was in the clinic from late September to late November 2024. During this period, according to the author, the family spent more than $10,000.

At the same time, the patient, as stated in the story, was prescribed a large number of antibiotics and other drugs. After this, according to the family, the man developed hallucinations. At the same time, he complained of severe stomach pain. However, as stated in the post, Odrex did not conduct additional examinations.

He was tied to the bed and we were told that he "complains without reason" and has a "bad character." After numerous complaints, he was transferred to the St. John Rehabilitation Center. There, doctors tried to correct the consequences of excessive medication at Odrex, but his health quickly deteriorated. On December 25, 2024, on Christmas Day, he died. The cause of death was internal bleeding.

- says the family of the deceased.

The family also states that after the death, Odrex allegedly refused to provide a full list of prescribed drugs and final financial documents. According to them, they managed to obtain them only after numerous requests.

Important: The editorial board of UNN publishes these stories with reference to the media. The described events are the position of the authors of anonymous posts. All details are reproduced according to the original publications. The editorial board has not verified every single fact and calls on the competent authorities to conduct an official investigation. At the time of publication, the UNN editorial board has not received an official response from the clinic regarding the cases mentioned.

Recall

The impetus for the active public coverage of the "Odrex Case" was the death of businessman Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that he underwent treatment there from May to October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later it turned out that these were the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was dismissed from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan. The case has now been referred to court for substantive consideration.

According to media reports, the accused surgeon did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, according to journalists, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. Among them, apparently, was chemotherapy, which was performed by oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Odrex