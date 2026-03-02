Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about

When turning to a private clinic, a patient expects a high level of service, advanced technologies, and special attention from medical staff. However, for the heroes of this material, turning to the Odesa clinic Odrex became the beginning of a completely different story: a struggle for their health or for the truth about the causes of death of loved ones, UNN reports.

Due to the wide resonance around the "Odrex Case", Ukrainian media paid attention to these anonymous reviews. After all, in the Telegram channel StopOdrex, former patients of the clinic and families of those who died after treatment there anonymously publish stories that will never make it into the medical facility's advertising brochures. These are anonymous reviews about discharges in critical condition, foreign objects left in patients' bodies after operations, and promises of recovery thanks to expensive drugs that, according to families, did not yield results.

"The bandage was simply pushed deeper, I survived only thanks to antibiotics"

The story of the first patient, published in the Telegram channel StopOdrex, sounds like a medical thriller and, at the same time, like one of people's greatest fears before surgery.

As the woman claims, she underwent an operation at Odrex to clean the Bartholin's gland. After the intervention, a gauze bandage drain was installed, which, according to her, was supposed to be changed daily. The patient notes that she regularly came for irrigation at Odrex and followed all the doctors' recommendations.

Subsequently, her condition began to worsen, and suppuration and pain appeared at the site of the operation. The patient herself told the clinic's doctors that "something was wrong," and she was sent for additional examinations: ultrasound, tests, and other procedures, but Odrex could not identify the cause of the suppuration. That is why the woman turned to another hospital.

I only found out the truth in another clinic. Another doctor saw that the bandage from the drain remained inside and was pushed deeper. In another hospital, they simply washed it out with hydrogen peroxide. All this time I was taking strong antibiotics. In fact, they saved my life. I still have an audio recording of the conversation with the Odrex gynecologist. I keep it as a reminder of what happened to me. - the woman writes anonymously.

"Discharged after a stroke without being fully treated"

Another story published by journalists is the account of the son of a patient who was hospitalized at Odrex in August 2025 with a stroke under the NHSU program. As the man notes in his anonymous post, his mother is a pensioner with diabetes. Therefore, understanding all the risks, the family immediately stated that despite the fact that their mother was admitted to the hospital under the NHSU program, they were ready to pay for all necessary procedures. However, after three days, the woman was discharged home. The son claims that at the time of discharge, his mother could barely speak, had memory problems, and remained extremely weak.

After returning home, she suddenly got worse: vomiting, fever, severe condition. We called an ambulance twice, but they told us: "You've just been discharged from Odrex - so everything is fine." - says the patient's son.

Only in another medical facility did the woman agree to be admitted. There, according to the family, she was diagnosed with a recurrent stroke.

The doctors explicitly said that Odrex had no right to discharge her so early. Due to the lost time, the consequences turned out to be irreversible. Mom can barely speak, has serious memory problems. The result of treatment at Odrex is a first-group disability. When Mom got sick, I tried to contact the Odrex doctor: I called, wrote, asked for advice. In response, there was complete ignorance. - complains the man.

"Treated to death"

The third story concerns rehabilitation after a stroke in 2024. The patient's family, in their anonymous post, states that the man was in the clinic from late September to late November 2024. During this period, according to the author, the family spent more than $10,000.

At the same time, the patient, as stated in the story, was prescribed a large number of antibiotics and other drugs. After this, according to the family, the man developed hallucinations. At the same time, he complained of severe stomach pain. However, as stated in the post, Odrex did not conduct additional examinations.

He was tied to the bed and we were told that he "complains without reason" and has a "bad character." After numerous complaints, he was transferred to the St. John Rehabilitation Center. There, doctors tried to correct the consequences of excessive medication at Odrex, but his health quickly deteriorated. On December 25, 2024, on Christmas Day, he died. The cause of death was internal bleeding. - says the family of the deceased.

The family also states that after the death, Odrex allegedly refused to provide a full list of prescribed drugs and final financial documents. According to them, they managed to obtain them only after numerous requests.

Important: The editorial board of UNN publishes these stories with reference to the media. The described events are the position of the authors of anonymous posts. All details are reproduced according to the original publications. The editorial board has not verified every single fact and calls on the competent authorities to conduct an official investigation. At the time of publication, the UNN editorial board has not received an official response from the clinic regarding the cases mentioned.

Recall

The impetus for the active public coverage of the "Odrex Case" was the death of businessman Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that he underwent treatment there from May to October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later it turned out that these were the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was dismissed from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan. The case has now been referred to court for substantive consideration.

According to media reports, the accused surgeon did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, according to journalists, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. Among them, apparently, was chemotherapy, which was performed by oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska.