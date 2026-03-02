$43.100.11
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
The New York Times

The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The owner of an energy distribution company and three officials are suspected of embezzling UAH 68 million. The funds were siphoned off through a fictitious position of an advisor with a million-hryvnia salary.

The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 million

The owner of an energy distribution company in the northern region of Ukraine and three of its officials have been notified of suspicion of large-scale financial fraud. They are suspected of embezzling almost UAH 68 million. According to the investigation, the funds were withdrawn through a fictitious advisor position. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified the beneficial owner of an energy distribution company in the northern region of Ukraine and three of its officials of suspicion of embezzling UAH 68 million (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The money, which could have been used to strengthen the energy system of the Sumy region, was spent on paying a "fictitious advisor."

- the post states

According to the investigation, the company's owners created a scheme to avoid paying dividends to the state and to withdraw company funds. One of them, who was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council in 2025, appointed himself as an advisor to the company's head.

The terms were as follows: a salary of UAH 1 million per month, remote work format, actual workload - about 4 hours per week.

His salary exceeded the maximum level set by the NEURC by 5-7 times. In the period from 2020 to 2024, the enterprise suffered almost UAH 68 million in losses, which is confirmed by expert studies. The issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

– the post emphasizes.

Recall

Two employees of a Kyiv communal healthcare institution are suspected of embezzling over UAH 1.6 million in state funds. They entered false data about mobile palliative care provided.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine