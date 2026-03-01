$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 204 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 2614 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 17062 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 34215 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 53778 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 62669 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 73175 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 74727 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72110 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53115 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.2m/s
64%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is nextMarch 1, 08:49 AM • 13275 views
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for UkrainePhotoMarch 1, 09:23 AM • 12928 views
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM • 14564 views
Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John HealeyMarch 1, 10:12 AM • 8968 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 10000 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 82611 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 87345 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 73584 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 76395 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 76755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 43601 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 42101 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 39756 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 39041 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 52806 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Shahed-136

Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has gone through the most difficult winter in years of war, repelling massive Russian attacks. He thanked energy workers, military personnel, utility workers, and entrepreneurs for their resilience.

Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainians have endured the most difficult winter in all the years of the war, which the Russians wanted to turn into the destruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today is the day when each of us can quite rightly say: we have survived this winter, the most difficult in all the years of the war. The Russians wanted to turn this winter into the destruction of Ukraine and Ukrainians. But Ukraine did not break. We preserved our energy system. Ukraine repelled a large number of massive attacks this winter, when in one attack there were dozens of missiles, hundreds of "Shaheds".

- Zelensky stated.

According to him, the Russians started this winter with a massive attack on December 6, which was one of the largest: then there were more than seven hundred different targets in the attack, and more than fifty missiles alone. There was a lot of ballistics this winter. In total, more than seven hundred missiles of various types. No nation has gone through such trials. Ukrainians overcame this too.

I am grateful to everyone who protects and restores our energy: all employees of energy companies, every repair and emergency team, the entire staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine - you are truly heroes. Of course, I want to thank every Ukrainian soldier - everyone who defends our sky, every air defense crew, Ukrainian aviation, mobile fire groups, all developers, manufacturers and operators of interceptors - thank you! 

- the President emphasized. 

Zelensky also thanked the utility services and local and regional authorities, who were truly with the people this winter, with their cities and villages. Everyone in Ukraine saw who and what is worth in managing cities, in managing communities.

I especially want to highlight Ukrainian entrepreneurs, every business in Ukraine - both small and large - that was able to adapt to these conditions, kept working, survived this winter and is working in Ukraine. It is extremely important that we remain resilient in the future 

- the Head of State summarized.

Ukraine survived a difficult winter of 2025/2026 with constant shelling of energy infrastructure - DTEK01.03.26, 14:31 • 5024 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Village
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine