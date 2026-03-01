Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainians have endured the most difficult winter in all the years of the war, which the Russians wanted to turn into the destruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today is the day when each of us can quite rightly say: we have survived this winter, the most difficult in all the years of the war. The Russians wanted to turn this winter into the destruction of Ukraine and Ukrainians. But Ukraine did not break. We preserved our energy system. Ukraine repelled a large number of massive attacks this winter, when in one attack there were dozens of missiles, hundreds of "Shaheds". - Zelensky stated.

According to him, the Russians started this winter with a massive attack on December 6, which was one of the largest: then there were more than seven hundred different targets in the attack, and more than fifty missiles alone. There was a lot of ballistics this winter. In total, more than seven hundred missiles of various types. No nation has gone through such trials. Ukrainians overcame this too.

I am grateful to everyone who protects and restores our energy: all employees of energy companies, every repair and emergency team, the entire staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine - you are truly heroes. Of course, I want to thank every Ukrainian soldier - everyone who defends our sky, every air defense crew, Ukrainian aviation, mobile fire groups, all developers, manufacturers and operators of interceptors - thank you! - the President emphasized.

Zelensky also thanked the utility services and local and regional authorities, who were truly with the people this winter, with their cities and villages. Everyone in Ukraine saw who and what is worth in managing cities, in managing communities.

I especially want to highlight Ukrainian entrepreneurs, every business in Ukraine - both small and large - that was able to adapt to these conditions, kept working, survived this winter and is working in Ukraine. It is extremely important that we remain resilient in the future - the Head of State summarized.

Ukraine survived a difficult winter of 2025/2026 with constant shelling of energy infrastructure - DTEK