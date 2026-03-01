Ukraine survived a difficult winter of 2025/2026 with constant shelling of energy infrastructure - DTEK

$43.210.00
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
07:44 AM • 16990 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commanders
March 1, 01:50 AM • 38985 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 49461 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 63223 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM • 67935 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 68016 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
February 28, 08:36 AM • 51157 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52167 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 53958 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Popular news
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022
Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassy
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 71959 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 76334 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 64976 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 68327 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 68898 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 38537 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 37097 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 35375 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 34838 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 48918 views
Ukraine survived a difficult winter of 2025/2026 with constant shelling of energy infrastructure - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Ukraine has endured one of the most difficult winters in history due to constant shelling of energy infrastructure by Russians. This led to prolonged power and heat outages, but did not break Ukrainians.

Ukraine survived a difficult winter of 2025/2026 with constant shelling of energy infrastructure - DTEK

Ukraine has endured one of the most difficult winters in its history - Russians carried out constant shelling of energy infrastructure, which led to prolonged power and heat outages in various regions, but failed to break Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

This winter has shown unprecedented unity and support for Ukrainians. We felt it every day. There is still more than a month left of the heating season. The shelling does not stop. Work continues around the clock. However, today we can say the main thing: we have gone through the winter of 2025/2026 together. The light holds and the struggle for it continues

 - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine on March 1.

Yevhen Ustimenko

