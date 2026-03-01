Ukraine survived a difficult winter of 2025/2026 with constant shelling of energy infrastructure - DTEK

Ukraine has endured one of the most difficult winters in its history - Russians carried out constant shelling of energy infrastructure, which led to prolonged power and heat outages in various regions, but failed to break Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

This winter has shown unprecedented unity and support for Ukrainians. We felt it every day. There is still more than a month left of the heating season. The shelling does not stop. Work continues around the clock. However, today we can say the main thing: we have gone through the winter of 2025/2026 together. The light holds and the struggle for it continues - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine on March 1.