We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13795 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24306 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62312 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120430 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308474 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244031 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128572 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209867 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388696 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252782 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308475 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1570 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12424 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42864 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70934 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56688 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ukrenergo

News by theme

Due to warming, electricity consumption has decreased: it is recommended to turn on powerful appliances during the day

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption decreased by 8. 5% due to warming. Ukrainians are urged to postpone the use of powerful appliances to the daytime.

Society • April 4, 08:36 AM • 11269 views

Electricity consumption is high, it is worth not turning on powerful equipment simultaneously until 9 pm - Ukrenergo

Ukraine maintains a high level of electricity consumption. Energy workers ask not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 9:00 to 21:00.

Society • April 2, 09:35 AM • 17167 views

Electricity consumption has decreased slightly, but we should continue to save - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity sparingly from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Society • April 1, 07:37 AM • 29407 views

Electricity consumption has increased significantly: it is necessary to save during the evening peak

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 13. 3% compared to last Friday due to the beginning of the week and cloudy weather. Ukrenergo calls for economical consumption from 17:00 to 21:00.

Society • March 31, 07:13 AM • 17387 views

Shmyhal announced the launch of preferential lending for the installation of energy equipment

The government has launched preferential lending for energy equipment. Businesses have submitted 3.8 thousand applications for UAH 81.7 billion, and loans worth UAH 14.1 billion have already been granted.

Economy • March 26, 12:52 PM • 27114 views

Electricity consumption has fallen in Ukraine: the time for powerful appliances has been named

On March 26, electricity consumption fell by 9. 6% due to sunny weather and the operation of solar power plants. Ukrainians are advised to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.

Society • March 26, 09:44 AM • 29963 views

Electricity consumption is at a seasonal level, but it is worth saving in the evening - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly, especially from 17:00 to 21:00.

Society • March 25, 08:59 AM • 12800 views

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, electricity consumption has increased, there are power outages, it is necessary to save during the evening peak - Ukrenergo

Due to bad weather and lower air temperatures, electricity consumption has increased. Energy workers are asking to use electricity sparingly from 17:00 to 21:00.

Society • March 24, 10:07 AM • 36369 views

The heating season is ending in Ukraine: what is the situation in different regions

Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.

Society • March 21, 02:50 PM • 28429 views

Electricity consumption is decreasing due to the weather, but powerful appliances should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption is decreasing due to the operation of solar power plants. Ukrainians are advised to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.

Economy • March 21, 09:33 AM • 11218 views

Electricity consumption is decreasing: when is it better to use appliances

Following the increase the day before, electricity consumption is decreasing. Today, Ukrainians are advised to use powerful electrical appliances during the day.

Society • March 20, 08:52 AM • 7908 views

Due to worsening weather, electricity consumption has increased: what's happening with the energy system

Ukrenergo called for economical consumption of electricity, especially during peak evening load hours from 4:00 p. m. to 8:00 p.m. This is due to increased consumption due to cloudy weather.

Society • March 19, 08:15 AM • 18264 views

Due to the Russian attack, there is a power outage in several regions, there were restrictions for industry in the morning - Ukrenergo

As a result of the night drone attack by the Russian Federation on the energy sector, consumers in several regions are without electricity. Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased due to the cold weather, so there were restrictions for industry.

Society • March 17, 09:10 AM • 171992 views

Ukrenergo will apply restrictions for industry and business on March 17

Ukrenergo announced power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses on March 17 from 06:00 to 20:00 due to the consequences of attacks on energy facilities. No outages are planned for the population.

War • March 16, 07:23 PM • 21543 views

Technology vs. Cyberattacks: Key Challenges and Defense Strategies at the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum

The KICRF forum discussed how Ukraine is strengthening its digital defense in the face of aggressive hacking attacks from Russia. IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event.

Technologies • March 13, 04:32 PM • 12749 views

Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine due to the weather

Ukrenergo reported an increase in electricity consumption due to cloudy weather and inefficiency of solar power plants. It is recommended to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.

Society • March 13, 09:22 AM • 18524 views

Enemy attacked the energy sector in several regions, there are power outages, consumption is decreasing due to warming - Ukrenergo

Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming, repair crews are working to restore damaged facilities.

Society • March 7, 08:47 AM • 19866 views

Russia attacked energy facilities in one region at night, consumption continues to decline due to warming - Ukrenergo

As a result of the night drone attack, an energy facility was damaged in one of the regions of Ukraine, and there are consumers without electricity. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming and sunny weather.

Society • March 6, 09:29 AM • 21049 views

In Odesa region due to Russian attack two people injured, energy facility damaged, over 10,000 residents without electricity: consequences were shown

Russian drones attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, two people were injured, a private house was destroyed, and an administrative building was damaged.

War • March 6, 06:44 AM • 15647 views

Australia has contributed an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine: where the funds will go

The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.

Economy • March 5, 03:42 PM • 17785 views

The enemy attacked energy facilities in one region at night with drones, the weather contributes to a decrease in consumption - Ukrenergo

At night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in one of the regions with drones, there are damages and consumers without power. Due to weather conditions, electricity consumption is decreasing, it is recommended to use high-power electrical appliances from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Society • March 5, 09:54 AM • 24816 views

Shmyhal: the government is not considering raising tariffs in the near future.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government does not plan to raise tariffs in the near future. Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous working day.

Economy • March 4, 11:34 AM • 20928 views

Russia attacked the energy sector in one region, electricity consumption has decreased, there are no schedules for the population - Ukrenergo

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in one of the regions of Ukraine. Electricity consumption decreased by 5.1%, and restrictions for industry will be introduced from 15:00 to 22:00.

War • March 4, 09:25 AM • 45636 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine, power will be limited for businesses: when

Due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities, restrictions for industry and business will be introduced tomorrow. The restrictions will be in effect from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00; household consumers will not be disconnected.

War • March 3, 04:10 PM • 22111 views

Warning of power outages on March 3: what hours will the schedule be in effect

On March 3, Ukraine will introduce power supply restrictions for industry and business. The cutoffs are scheduled for 06:00-10:00 and 14:00-21:00, and will not affect household consumers.

Society • March 2, 04:09 PM • 44925 views

Emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. The blackouts are carried out at the command of Ukrenergo.

Economy • February 28, 03:36 PM • 34193 views

New app to help control power outages

“Ukrenergo has launched a mobile application to monitor the situation with electricity supply in real time. The application is available for Android and iOS and informs about the need to save energy and the presence of blackouts in the regions.

Society • February 28, 11:17 AM • 23640 views

Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

After the nighttime drone attack on power facilities by Russia, emergency blackouts were introduced in the morning, which have already been canceled. From 16:00 to 22:00, restrictions are planned for industry due to high electricity consumption.

Society • February 28, 08:54 AM • 26662 views

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions due to damage to power facilities. Industrial consumers are being cut off first, while households are being cut off only in some cases.

War • February 28, 05:58 AM • 34920 views

Emergency power outages in two regions of Ukraine: what's going on

NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.

Society • February 28, 05:21 AM • 24804 views