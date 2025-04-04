Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption decreased by 8. 5% due to warming. Ukrainians are urged to postpone the use of powerful appliances to the daytime.
Ukraine maintains a high level of electricity consumption. Energy workers ask not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 9:00 to 21:00.
Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity sparingly from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 13. 3% compared to last Friday due to the beginning of the week and cloudy weather. Ukrenergo calls for economical consumption from 17:00 to 21:00.
The government has launched preferential lending for energy equipment. Businesses have submitted 3.8 thousand applications for UAH 81.7 billion, and loans worth UAH 14.1 billion have already been granted.
On March 26, electricity consumption fell by 9. 6% due to sunny weather and the operation of solar power plants. Ukrainians are advised to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly, especially from 17:00 to 21:00.
Due to bad weather and lower air temperatures, electricity consumption has increased. Energy workers are asking to use electricity sparingly from 17:00 to 21:00.
Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.
Electricity consumption is decreasing due to the operation of solar power plants. Ukrainians are advised to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
Following the increase the day before, electricity consumption is decreasing. Today, Ukrainians are advised to use powerful electrical appliances during the day.
Ukrenergo called for economical consumption of electricity, especially during peak evening load hours from 4:00 p. m. to 8:00 p.m. This is due to increased consumption due to cloudy weather.
As a result of the night drone attack by the Russian Federation on the energy sector, consumers in several regions are without electricity. Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased due to the cold weather, so there were restrictions for industry.
Ukrenergo announced power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses on March 17 from 06:00 to 20:00 due to the consequences of attacks on energy facilities. No outages are planned for the population.
The KICRF forum discussed how Ukraine is strengthening its digital defense in the face of aggressive hacking attacks from Russia. IT company FAVBET Tech supported the event.
Ukrenergo reported an increase in electricity consumption due to cloudy weather and inefficiency of solar power plants. It is recommended to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.
Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming, repair crews are working to restore damaged facilities.
As a result of the night drone attack, an energy facility was damaged in one of the regions of Ukraine, and there are consumers without electricity. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming and sunny weather.
Russian drones attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, two people were injured, a private house was destroyed, and an administrative building was damaged.
The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.
At night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in one of the regions with drones, there are damages and consumers without power. Due to weather conditions, electricity consumption is decreasing, it is recommended to use high-power electrical appliances from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government does not plan to raise tariffs in the near future. Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous working day.
Russian troops attacked energy facilities in one of the regions of Ukraine. Electricity consumption decreased by 5.1%, and restrictions for industry will be introduced from 15:00 to 22:00.
Due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities, restrictions for industry and business will be introduced tomorrow. The restrictions will be in effect from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00; household consumers will not be disconnected.
On March 3, Ukraine will introduce power supply restrictions for industry and business. The cutoffs are scheduled for 06:00-10:00 and 14:00-21:00, and will not affect household consumers.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. The blackouts are carried out at the command of Ukrenergo.
“Ukrenergo has launched a mobile application to monitor the situation with electricity supply in real time. The application is available for Android and iOS and informs about the need to save energy and the presence of blackouts in the regions.
After the nighttime drone attack on power facilities by Russia, emergency blackouts were introduced in the morning, which have already been canceled. From 16:00 to 22:00, restrictions are planned for industry due to high electricity consumption.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions due to damage to power facilities. Industrial consumers are being cut off first, while households are being cut off only in some cases.
NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.