Due to Russian attacks, there are power outages in 5 regions, due to bad weather - in two, schedules continue - energy workers

Russia again attacked energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine, there are power outages in five regions, including more than 170,000 consumers in Odesa region and thousands in Brovary district of Kyiv region, bad weather left part of residents in two regions without electricity, reported the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"The enemy attacked energy facilities with drones in several regions of Ukraine. As a result of the attacks, a significant part of consumers are without power in Donetsk region. New power outages were also recorded in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Restoration of electricity supply, as indicated, has begun where the security situation allows.

"The attack on Odesa region has been ongoing since night. Due to enemy strikes, more than 170,000 consumers were left without electricity," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Emergency recovery work, according to the report, is ongoing, energy workers are making every effort to restore power as soon as possible.

"In Kyiv region, as a result of a massive missile and drone attack on December 27, about 1,000 consumers in Brovary district remain without electricity. At the same time, energy workers have already restored power to more than 9,000 residents of the region. Restoration work is being carried out around the clock," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 43 settlements in Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions are completely or partially without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines.

Outage schedules

"As a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system, today in most regions of Ukraine, measures to limit consumption are being applied: power limitation schedules for industry and business, and hourly outages for all categories of consumers," Ukrenergo noted.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased. Today, December 31, as of 9:30, its level was 3% lower than at the same time the previous day. The reason for such changes is the power outage of a significant number of consumers in Donetsk and Odesa regions caused by the consequences of Russian shelling.

On December 30, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"In regions where hourly outages are applied today, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please, limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 23:00," Ukrenergo indicated.

"After almost 100 hours of fighting darkness": Vyshhorod is fully lit again