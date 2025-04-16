Khmelnytskyi Oblast

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13343 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 52380 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31640 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36681 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44703 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83437 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76622 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35010 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60257 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108688 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

News by theme

Curfew will be shortened in Khmelnytskyi region on Easter night: what is known

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the curfew on Easter will last from 00:00 to 03:00. The authorities will strengthen security measures, organize patrols and ensure the availability of shelters.

Society • April 14, 06:54 PM • 3352 views

Sowing season 2025: farmers have sown over a million hectares of spring grains

Ukrainian farmers have sown 1,058. 6 thousand hectares of spring grains, which is 18.5% of the plan. Barley has been sown the most – 612.2 thousand hectares, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa and Ternopil regions.

Economy • April 11, 06:19 AM • 3556 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones overnight: 85 were shot down

On the night of April 10, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 85 strike UAVs, but six regions were affected.

War • April 10, 06:09 AM • 11335 views

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • April 4, 03:00 PM • 12790 views