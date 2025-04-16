Khmelnytskyi Oblast

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the curfew on Easter will last from 00:00 to 03:00. The authorities will strengthen security measures,
organize patrols and ensure the availability of shelters.
Ukrainian farmers have sown 1,058. 6 thousand hectares of spring grains, which is 18.5% of the plan. Barley has been sown the most
– 612.2 thousand hectares, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa and Ternopil regions.
On the night of April 10, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 85 strike
UAVs, but six regions were affected.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to
social facilities in case of bad weather.