FSB informants received long sentences for setting up "video traps" near airfields in western Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18359 views

Two FSB informants, exposed in Khmelnytskyi region in April 2024, have been sentenced to 12 and 10 years in prison. They installed hidden mini-cameras near operational airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in western Ukraine to track combat aircraft.

FSB informants received long sentences for setting up "video traps" near airfields in western Ukraine

According to the evidence base of the Security Service of Ukraine, two more FSB informants, who were exposed by the SBU counterintelligence in April 2024 in Khmelnytskyi region, received 12 and 10 years in prison. This was reported by the SBU, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the perpetrators tracked the locations of operational airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in western Ukraine for the enemy.

To fulfill the task of the Russian special service, the defendants installed hidden mini-cameras near the perimeters of aviation facilities

- the post says.

It was documented how the informants attached a disguised video device to a power line support near one of the airfields, and then provided remote access to it for the FSB.

With the help of a "video trap," the Rashists hoped to track the presence of combat aircraft of the Defense Forces at the airfield and their flight schedules, and then adjust an air strike. To ensure uninterrupted real-time broadcasting, the perpetrators reinforced the video camera's battery with a solar panel

- reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

SBU officers exposed the perpetrators in advance, documented their crimes, and detained them at their places of residence. Preventively, the Security Service carried out special measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops in areas of enemy intelligence activity.

According to the investigation, two residents of Kramatorsk carried out the orders of the Russian Federation. One of them is a 36-year-old drug addict who came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for money for a "dose" in Telegram channels.

He involved his 40-year-old acquaintance in cooperation with the enemy. Together, following the instructions of the Rashists, they went to the western region of Ukraine to collect intelligence about the Defense Forces.

Based on SBU materials, the informants were found guilty under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The main defendant received a sentence of 12 years in prison, his accomplice - 10 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU detained the head of the medical unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transmitted data on military facilities to the FSB. He marked the locations on Google Maps, which allowed the occupiers to launch missile strikes.

