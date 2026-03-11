Estonia ratified the convention on the establishment of a commission for compensation to Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 11, the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament) approved a law ratifying the convention on the establishment of an international commission to consider claims for compensation for damages to Ukraine. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

68 Riigikogu deputies voted for ratification, with no votes against or abstentions.

According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the establishment of the commission is an important step towards holding Russia accountable.

Russia violates international norms every day with its aggression. The Ukrainian people, cities, infrastructure, as well as nature and the environment have become victims of the war machine. The compensation commission, together with the already existing Register of Damages, will help ensure that impunity does not take root and that all committed crimes are fairly compensated. - emphasized Tsahkna.

The minister added that the next and at the same time most difficult step is to find practical and internationally working solutions by which the compensation awarded by the commission will actually be paid.

Ukraine must receive fair compensation for all damages caused - both for the restoration of people and the economy, and the natural environment. Therefore, it is extremely important that the convention finds the widest possible international support and that allied countries jointly invest in the creation of mechanisms. The creation of a compensation mechanism concerns not only Ukraine, but also the reliability of the entire world that supports international law and order. - said Tsahkna.

