Exclusive
07:47 PM • 1288 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
03:03 PM • 11921 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 21702 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 18284 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 23507 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 29357 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 35581 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34101 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44663 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120919 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Estonia ratified the convention on the establishment of a commission for compensation to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2198 views

The Estonian Parliament approved a law on the establishment of an international commission to consider claims against the Russian Federation. The decision was supported by 68 deputies without a single vote against.

Estonia ratified the convention on the establishment of a commission for compensation to Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 11, the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament) approved a law ratifying the convention on the establishment of an international commission to consider claims for compensation for damages to Ukraine. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

68 Riigikogu deputies voted for ratification, with no votes against or abstentions.

According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the establishment of the commission is an important step towards holding Russia accountable.

Russia violates international norms every day with its aggression. The Ukrainian people, cities, infrastructure, as well as nature and the environment have become victims of the war machine. The compensation commission, together with the already existing Register of Damages, will help ensure that impunity does not take root and that all committed crimes are fairly compensated.

- emphasized Tsahkna.

The minister added that the next and at the same time most difficult step is to find practical and internationally working solutions by which the compensation awarded by the commission will actually be paid.

Ukraine must receive fair compensation for all damages caused - both for the restoration of people and the economy, and the natural environment. Therefore, it is extremely important that the convention finds the widest possible international support and that allied countries jointly invest in the creation of mechanisms. The creation of a compensation mechanism concerns not only Ukraine, but also the reliability of the entire world that supports international law and order.

- said Tsahkna.

Ukraine is interested in Russia returning the money, and for it to be reparations - Zelenskyy29.12.25, 14:52 • 3555 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Estonia
Ukraine