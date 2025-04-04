Russian troops are increasing pressure on all sections of the front, carrying out about 200 attacks per day. The main direction is Pokrovsky, where the Russian Federation is trying to exhaust Ukrainian resources.
The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.
From May, Ukrainian refugees in Tallinn will pay for public transport. The privilege is canceled because most refugees are already registered in the city.
Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.
"Georgian Dream" has initiated amendments that allow the court to ban parties with identical goals to those already banned. The opposition fears a return to a one-party system.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
The Estonian Parliament has adopted amendments to the Constitution that deprive citizens of Russia and Belarus of the right to vote in local elections. The changes will take effect in the fall of 2025.
South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.
The Tartu court found Andrei Makarov guilty of treason. He collected data on military equipment for the Russian Federation, organized the arson of a car with Ukrainian license plates, and monitored a Russian citizen in Lithuania.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Estonia will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 100 million euros, purchasing goods from the domestic defense industry. The list includes drones, ground vehicles and medical equipment.
The Prince of Wales visited Estonia to support British troops in NATO's Operation Cabrit. He familiarized himself with military equipment and discussed the threat of drones.
The Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School in Tallinn to support Ukrainian children affected by the war.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
Ukraine and Estonia have agreed to open new bus routes on a non-parity basis for a period of 5 years. Ukrainian carriers will spend less time creating networks.
The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.
Estonian artist Tommy Cash has released a clip, which was worked on by a Ukrainian cameraman and a Russian producer. Previously, the singer collaborated with Russians and visited the occupied Crimea.
Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention due to threats from Russia and Belarus. This should provide more opportunities to defend NATO's eastern flank.
Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.
Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.
As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).
The head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, stated the need to increase European military assistance to Ukraine due to the suspension of support from the United States. Estonia has already increased its aid by 25% and has delivered 10,000 artillery shells.
At the meeting of the Staff, they analyzed the packages of military assistance and funding for 2025. They discussed issues of state resilience and ways to achieve peace through diplomacy.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia about the results of the summit in London. The parties agreed to work on an action plan to ensure real security guarantees.
Estonia has imposed a travel ban on 55 citizens of Georgia due to human rights violations. The list includes deputies, judges, police officers, and athletes involved in the persecution of protesters.