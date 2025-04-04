$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15765 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28781 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64822 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213878 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122645 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391918 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310788 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244224 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255105 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Russian troops are increasing pressure on all sections of the front - Estonian intelligence

Russian troops are increasing pressure on all sections of the front, carrying out about 200 attacks per day. The main direction is Pokrovsky, where the Russian Federation is trying to exhaust Ukrainian resources.

War • April 4, 11:41 AM • 5360 views

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22639 views

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12758 views

The fourth missing American soldier found dead in Lithuania

The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.

News of the World • April 1, 04:49 PM • 23582 views

Tallinn cancels free public transport for Ukrainian refugees from May 1, 2025

From May, Ukrainian refugees in Tallinn will pay for public transport. The privilege is canceled because most refugees are already registered in the city.

News of the World • April 1, 09:37 AM • 14093 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia remains a long-term threat to NATO and Europe

Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.

Politics • April 1, 09:19 AM • 8850 views

The ruling party of Georgia has initiated amendments that will prevent opposition leaders from creating new parties

"Georgian Dream" has initiated amendments that allow the court to ban parties with identical goals to those already banned. The opposition fears a return to a one-party system.

News of the World • March 31, 05:06 PM • 21563 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29834 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

In Estonia, citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus were deprived of the right to vote in local elections

The Estonian Parliament has adopted amendments to the Constitution that deprive citizens of Russia and Belarus of the right to vote in local elections. The changes will take effect in the fall of 2025.

News of the World • March 26, 05:10 PM • 24027 views
Exclusive

South Korea is considering joining the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary

South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.

Economy • March 26, 11:23 AM • 51139 views

In Estonia, a Ukrainophobe with Estonian and Russian citizenship received 15 years for treason: details of the case

The Tartu court found Andrei Makarov guilty of treason. He collected data on military equipment for the Russian Federation, organized the arson of a car with Ukrainian license plates, and monitored a Russian citizen in Lithuania.

Crimes and emergencies • March 25, 11:10 PM • 10823 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

Estonia will provide Ukraine with military assistance for another €100 million

Estonia will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 100 million euros, purchasing goods from the domestic defense industry. The list includes drones, ground vehicles and medical equipment.

War • March 22, 12:20 PM • 33842 views

Prince William supported British troops in Estonia, calling for restraint of Russian aggression

The Prince of Wales visited Estonia to support British troops in NATO's Operation Cabrit. He familiarized himself with military equipment and discussed the threat of drones.

War • March 21, 04:11 PM • 22830 views

Prince William meets with Ukrainian refugee students in Estonia

The Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School in Tallinn to support Ukrainian children affected by the war.

Society • March 21, 11:30 AM • 136055 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

Ukraine has agreed with Estonia to launch bus routes on a non-parity basis

Ukraine and Estonia have agreed to open new bus routes on a non-parity basis for a period of 5 years. Ukrainian carriers will spend less time creating networks.

Economy • March 18, 04:21 PM • 44492 views

NATO strengthens cooperation with neutral Austria

The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.

News of the World • March 18, 02:13 PM • 11771 views

Scandal surrounding the Eurovision-2025 clip: Estonian singer "united" Ukrainians and Russians in working on his clip

Estonian artist Tommy Cash has released a clip, which was worked on by a Ukrainian cameraman and a Russian producer. Previously, the singer collaborated with Russians and visited the occupied Crimea.

Culture • March 18, 01:20 PM • 129676 views

Poland and the Baltic states want to withdraw from the treaty banning anti-personnel mines

Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention due to threats from Russia and Belarus. This should provide more opportunities to defend NATO's eastern flank.

News of the World • March 18, 10:00 AM • 46436 views

Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.

War • March 18, 09:47 AM • 101232 views

Which European countries can boast long-livers - research

Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

Health • March 14, 03:39 PM • 15837 views

The EU has granted temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians: which countries accepted the most

As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).

Society • March 11, 07:50 AM • 51767 views

Head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry: Europe will have to help Ukraine more.

The head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, stated the need to increase European military assistance to Ukraine due to the suspension of support from the United States. Estonia has already increased its aid by 25% and has delivered 10,000 artillery shells.

Politics • March 4, 02:34 PM • 15967 views

"We need a real, honest peace, not an endless war": Zelensky held a meeting.

At the meeting of the Staff, they analyzed the packages of military assistance and funding for 2025. They discussed issues of state resilience and ways to achieve peace through diplomacy.

War • March 3, 08:55 PM • 22100 views

Zelensky told the Baltic leaders about the summit in London, there are specific initiatives.

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia about the results of the summit in London. The parties agreed to work on an action plan to ensure real security guarantees.

War • March 3, 06:58 PM • 21969 views

Estonia has banned entry to 55 citizens of Georgia: among them are deputies and athletes.

Estonia has imposed a travel ban on 55 citizens of Georgia due to human rights violations. The list includes deputies, judges, police officers, and athletes involved in the persecution of protesters.

News of the World • March 3, 05:36 PM • 20723 views