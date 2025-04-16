The EU warned Vucic about the consequences of his visit to Moscow for the May 9 parade

European leaders have warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow on May 9 for a military parade organized by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Financial Times, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this visit may jeopardize Serbia's accession to the European Union. The EU warned Vucic that participation in the parade with the participation of troops who participated in the Russian war against Ukraine would violate the "membership criteria".

We need to make sure they (Serbia - ed.) understand that certain decisions come at a cost. The consequence is that they will not join the European Union - said the Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Jonathan Vseviov

In turn, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that the EU foreign ministers at a dinner with officials from the Western Balkan countries on Sunday gave "a very clear instruction not to participate in the May 9 parade in Moscow."

This does not correspond to the values ​​of the EU - said the diplomat.

The publication reminds that Serbia has long been trying to develop relations with Brussels and Moscow at the same time. It refused to support Western sanctions against Russia, which caused outrage in the EU.

Context

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to visit the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite calls from the EU to refrain from doing so. He emphasized that he will honor the memory of the Red Army soldiers who liberated Slovakia.

Recently, the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that EU leaders should not participate in any events in Moscow on May 9. Instead, she called on European leaders to visit Ukraine more often to show solidarity.

The power of diplomacy against the Kremlin's military parade: European officials are invited to Kyiv on May 9