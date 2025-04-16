$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17096 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74083 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39944 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45279 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52313 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94323 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86149 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35493 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60611 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109524 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The EU warned Vucic about the consequences of his visit to Moscow for the May 9 parade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3374 views

EU leaders have warned Serbian President Vucic that his visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow could harm Serbia's accession to the European Union.

The EU warned Vucic about the consequences of his visit to Moscow for the May 9 parade

European leaders have warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow on May 9 for a military parade organized by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Financial Times, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this visit may jeopardize Serbia's accession to the European Union. The EU warned Vucic that participation in the parade with the participation of troops who participated in the Russian war against Ukraine would violate the "membership criteria".

We need to make sure they (Serbia - ed.) understand that certain decisions come at a cost. The consequence is that they will not join the European Union

- said the Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Jonathan Vseviov

In turn, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that the EU foreign ministers at a dinner with officials from the Western Balkan countries on Sunday gave "a very clear instruction not to participate in the May 9 parade in Moscow."

This does not correspond to the values ​​of the EU

- said the diplomat.

The publication reminds that Serbia has long been trying to develop relations with Brussels and Moscow at the same time. It refused to support Western sanctions against Russia, which caused outrage in the EU.

Context

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to visit the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite calls from the EU to refrain from doing so. He emphasized that he will honor the memory of the Red Army soldiers who liberated Slovakia.

Recently, the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that EU leaders should not participate in any events in Moscow on May 9. Instead, she called on European leaders to visit Ukraine more often to show solidarity.

The power of diplomacy against the Kremlin's military parade: European officials are invited to Kyiv on May 914.04.25, 15:25 • 7600 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Latvia
Robert Fico
European Union
Serbia
Slovakia
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv
