"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a number of decisions aimed at protecting Ukrainian business and increasing the production of its own weapons. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.

According to her, "the state will not interfere with those who work honestly."

Today, the implementation plan for the NSDC decision on a moratorium on unjustified inspections and interference in business operations was approved. From July 24, the tax and customs authorities will limit inspections for low-risk enterprises. The exception is high-risk industries, such as the circulation of excisable goods, where control is necessary. - clarified the head of government.

She said that within a month, the State Regulatory Service and ministries will submit proposals for deregulation and reduction of unnecessary permits, and by October 21, law enforcement agencies must coordinate actions to identify assets under sanctions and ensure their return to the budget - for defense and recovery needs.

"The plans include launching a digital control system and quarterly review of the effectiveness of decisions. The Government will also prepare amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code: only the Prosecutor General or regional-level heads will be able to open new proceedings against businesses. Our priority is justice, not tolerating selectivity," Svyrydenko summarized.

On July 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of an NSDC moratorium on business inspections and interference of state structures in entrepreneurial activity.

