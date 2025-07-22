Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on introducing a moratorium on business inspections and stimulating economic growth. What exactly the relevant decision entails is stated in Presidential Decree No. 538/2025 of July 21, writes UNN.

The decree provides for:

To the Cabinet of Ministers:

together with the National Police, SBU, ARMA, State Property Fund, with the participation of the Prosecutor General's Office, BEB, SBI, within three months , take additional mutually agreed measures to establish and identify assets of individuals and legal entities to which special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in the form of asset blocking have been applied, intensify work on collecting assets belonging to such persons into the state revenue, and also ensure the development and implementation of additional mechanisms aimed at fulfilling the relevant tasks;

, take additional mutually agreed measures to establish and identify assets of individuals and legal entities to which special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in the form of asset blocking have been applied, intensify work on collecting assets belonging to such persons into the state revenue, and also ensure the development and implementation of additional mechanisms aimed at fulfilling the relevant tasks; jointly with authorized state bodies, within one month , take measures to ensure the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of foreign investors, including those with foreign capital;

, take measures to ensure the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of foreign investors, including those with foreign capital; immediately take organizational and practical measures to increase the effectiveness of the implementation of tax and customs control mechanisms by the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service, providing, in particular:

establishing a limit on inspections of business entities that have the status of authorized economic operators and business entities with a low degree of risk, with the exception of those engaged in activities related to the circulation of excisable goods;

of business entities that have the status of authorized economic operators and business entities with a low degree of risk, with the exception of those engaged in activities related to the circulation of excisable goods; improving the methodology for applying a risk-oriented approach when determining the expediency of inspections of business entities in order to direct control measures to areas with a high level of risk of violations of tax and customs legislation or smuggling;

ensure that the State Regulatory Service carries out the following measures:

together with state supervision (control) bodies, within their competence, within one month , analyze the sufficiency of regulatory and legal regulation of the application of state supervision (control) measures to minimize their possible negative impact on the activities of business entities, and based on its results, within one month , submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on increasing the effectiveness of such measures, taking into account the need to minimize costs and administrative burden on business entities and optimize control procedures using a risk-oriented approach, as well as eliminating duplication of functions of state supervision (control) bodies;

, analyze the sufficiency of regulatory and legal regulation of the application of state supervision (control) measures to minimize their possible negative impact on the activities of business entities, and based on its results, , submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on increasing the effectiveness of such measures, taking into account the need to minimize costs and administrative burden on business entities and optimize control procedures using a risk-oriented approach, as well as eliminating duplication of functions of state supervision (control) bodies; development and implementation on a planned basis of a set of measures aimed at introducing a risk management system in the field of state supervision (control) and introducing a mechanism for evaluating the effectiveness of state supervision (control) bodies, providing, in particular, a risk-oriented approach and digitalization;

submission within one month to the Cabinet of Ministers of proposals for simplifying business conditions through deregulation of economic activity and improving the licensing and permitting system;

to the Cabinet of Ministers of proposals for simplifying business conditions through deregulation of economic activity and improving the licensing and permitting system; implementation within six months of the relevant module into operation in the Integrated Automated State Supervision (Control) System;

ensuring on an ongoing basis the analysis of the effectiveness of the implementation of the measures provided for by this decision, and based on its results, taking additional measures to improve the relevant regulatory and organizational framework.

To the Verkhovna Rada, the decree recommends accelerating the consideration of a number of draft laws.

To the Prosecutor General's Office, BEB, SBI, National Police, SBU, it is recommended:

within one month , complete a joint review of materials of criminal proceedings in which, within the framework of pre-trial investigation, an assessment of the legality of actions of business entities is provided, and based on its results, within their competence, make a decision on the expediency of initiating, changing, and continuing the application of security measures in such criminal proceedings, as well as, if expedient, take additional actions to strengthen the protection of rights and prevent the restriction of legitimate interests of business entities as participants in criminal proceedings;

, complete a joint review of materials of criminal proceedings in which, within the framework of pre-trial investigation, an assessment of the legality of actions of business entities is provided, and based on its results, within their competence, make a decision on the expediency of initiating, changing, and continuing the application of security measures in such criminal proceedings, as well as, if expedient, take additional actions to strengthen the protection of rights and prevent the restriction of legitimate interests of business entities as participants in criminal proceedings; within their competence, ensure increased control by the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies and prosecutor's offices of various levels at all stages of pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings in which the activities of business entities are being checked, regarding the legality of conducting relevant investigative (search) and other procedural actions, including the application of certain security measures in criminal proceedings that may negatively affect the activities of business entities, lead to the restriction of their rights and legitimate interests.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.