$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 4272 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 11948 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail?
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12301 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 28821 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 107587 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 61708 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 92545 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 45480 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 50720 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57505 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 15020 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 15676 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 11448 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikes01:47 AM • 8750 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition02:11 AM • 12956 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 4188 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 6884 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 9022 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 77812 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 107589 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Odesa
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 118566 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 213225 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 229466 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 226352 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 226224 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11964 views

The President of Ukraine signed a Decree on the introduction of a moratorium on unsubstantiated business inspections and the stimulation of economic growth. The NSDC decision provides for the protection of foreign investors, optimization of tax and customs control, and acceleration of the consideration of draft laws to improve business conditions.

Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on introducing a moratorium on business inspections and stimulating economic growth. What exactly the relevant decision entails is stated in Presidential Decree No. 538/2025 of July 21, writes UNN.

Ukraine introduces moratorium on business inspections: details from Yulia Svyrydenko21.07.25, 23:13 • 2468 views

Details

The decree provides for:

To the Cabinet of Ministers

  • together with the National Police, SBU, ARMA, State Property Fund, with the participation of the Prosecutor General's Office, BEB, SBI, within three months, take additional mutually agreed measures to establish and identify assets of individuals and legal entities to which special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in the form of asset blocking have been applied, intensify work on collecting assets belonging to such persons into the state revenue, and also ensure the development and implementation of additional mechanisms aimed at fulfilling the relevant tasks;
    • jointly with authorized state bodies, within one month, take measures to ensure the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of foreign investors, including those with foreign capital;
      • immediately take organizational and practical measures to increase the effectiveness of the implementation of tax and customs control mechanisms by the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service, providing, in particular:
        • establishing a limit on inspections of business entities that have the status of authorized economic operators and business entities with a low degree of risk, with the exception of those engaged in activities related to the circulation of excisable goods;
          • improving the methodology for applying a risk-oriented approach when determining the expediency of inspections of business entities in order to direct control measures to areas with a high level of risk of violations of tax and customs legislation or smuggling;
            • ensure that the State Regulatory Service carries out the following measures:
              • together with state supervision (control) bodies, within their competence, within one month, analyze the sufficiency of regulatory and legal regulation of the application of state supervision (control) measures to minimize their possible negative impact on the activities of business entities, and based on its results, within one month, submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on increasing the effectiveness of such measures, taking into account the need to minimize costs and administrative burden on business entities and optimize control procedures using a risk-oriented approach, as well as eliminating duplication of functions of state supervision (control) bodies;
                • development and implementation on a planned basis of a set of measures aimed at introducing a risk management system in the field of state supervision (control) and introducing a mechanism for evaluating the effectiveness of state supervision (control) bodies, providing, in particular, a risk-oriented approach and digitalization;
                  • submission within one month to the Cabinet of Ministers of proposals for simplifying business conditions through deregulation of economic activity and improving the licensing and permitting system;
                    • implementation within six months of the relevant module into operation in the Integrated Automated State Supervision (Control) System;
                      • ensuring on an ongoing basis the analysis of the effectiveness of the implementation of the measures provided for by this decision, and based on its results, taking additional measures to improve the relevant regulatory and organizational framework.

                        To the Verkhovna Rada, the decree recommends accelerating the consideration of a number of draft laws.

                        To the Prosecutor General's Office, BEB, SBI, National Police, SBU, it is recommended:

                        • within one month, complete a joint review of materials of criminal proceedings in which, within the framework of pre-trial investigation, an assessment of the legality of actions of business entities is provided, and based on its results, within their competence, make a decision on the expediency of initiating, changing, and continuing the application of security measures in such criminal proceedings, as well as, if expedient, take additional actions to strengthen the protection of rights and prevent the restriction of legitimate interests of business entities as participants in criminal proceedings;
                          • within their competence, ensure increased control by the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies and prosecutor's offices of various levels at all stages of pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings in which the activities of business entities are being checked, regarding the legality of conducting relevant investigative (search) and other procedural actions, including the application of certain security measures in criminal proceedings that may negatively affect the activities of business entities, lead to the restriction of their rights and legitimate interests.

                            Quality audit continues: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the closure of over 30% of proceedings against businesses19.07.25, 10:35 • 5875 views

                            The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

                            Julia Shramko

                            Julia Shramko

                            EconomyPolitics
                            State Customs Service of Ukraine
                            National Police of Ukraine
                            State Tax Service of Ukraine
                            Rustem Umerov
                            Security Service of Ukraine
                            Verkhovna Rada
                            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                            Ukraine
                            Tesla
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            .
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            S&P 500
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            ,
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            Brent Oil
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            .
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            Gold
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            ,
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            Gas TTF
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            .
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9