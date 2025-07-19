$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Quality audit continues: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the closure of over 30% of proceedings against businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Another stage of the audit of criminal proceedings against businesses has been completed, resulting in the closure of 6,752 cases and 164 sent to court. Property was also returned in 211 cases, and 2,538 expert examinations were ordered for seized property.

Quality audit continues: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the closure of over 30% of proceedings against businesses

As a result of the next stage of the qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses, 6752, or more than 30%, of such cases were closed, and 164 were sent to court, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Saturday on social networks, writes UNN.

Another stage of the qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses has been completed

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General, as a result:

  • 6752 criminal proceedings were closed. This is more than 30% of the total number (20,000);
    • 164 proceedings were sent to court;
      • 821 proceedings - examinations were appointed;

        • in 144 proceedings, suspicion was reported.

        When there are grounds for suspicion, we act

        - Kravchenko emphasized.

        The Prosecutor General clarified property issues:

        • 211 cases - property has already been returned to legal owners;
          • 2538 examinations of seized property were appointed.

            "In another 1894 proceedings, the fate of material evidence will be decided after the completion of examinations," he added.

            This is not statistics - this is systematic work to establish legal order and ensure justice. The audit continues. We continue to work

            - Kravchenko emphasized.

            Recall

            On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the conduct of a qualitative audit of "stalled" cases against businesses at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these are cases that have not been investigated for years, did not contain objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospects.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyPolitics
            Ruslan Kravchenko
