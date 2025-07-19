Quality audit continues: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the closure of over 30% of proceedings against businesses

As a result of the next stage of the qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses, 6752, or more than 30%, of such cases were closed, and 164 were sent to court, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Saturday on social networks, writes UNN.

Another stage of the qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses has been completed - Kravchenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General, as a result:

6752 criminal proceedings were closed. This is more than 30% of the total number (20,000);

164 proceedings were sent to court;

821 proceedings - examinations were appointed;

• in 144 proceedings, suspicion was reported.

When there are grounds for suspicion, we act - Kravchenko emphasized.

The Prosecutor General clarified property issues:

211 cases - property has already been returned to legal owners;

2538 examinations of seized property were appointed.

"In another 1894 proceedings, the fate of material evidence will be decided after the completion of examinations," he added.

This is not statistics - this is systematic work to establish legal order and ensure justice. The audit continues. We continue to work - Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the conduct of a qualitative audit of "stalled" cases against businesses at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these are cases that have not been investigated for years, did not contain objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospects.