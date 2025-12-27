$41.930.00
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Europe and the US are preparing for surprises after the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump on December 28 in Florida. European leaders will not participate, but consider the current dynamic of Ukraine-US relations productive.

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN

In European countries, as well as in the United States, surprises are expected from the results of the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Europeans and Americans are preparing for various, including unexpected, scenarios. But European leaders will not participate in the meeting. According to CNN, in the capitals of European countries, it is believed that the current dynamics of relations between Ukraine and the United States are currently productive.

According to Europeans, this gives grounds for cautious optimism. At the same time, Americans expressed hope that the negotiations would be fruitful against the backdrop of negotiators working to coordinate positions.

Recall

Donald Trump will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 28 in Florida. The bilateral meeting will take place in Palm Beach at 3:00 PM local time.

Trump himself stated: he believes that this meeting with Zelenskyy will be productive.

Yevhen Ustimenko

