Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is known

American actress Zendaya humorously reacted to a wave of internet speculation about her wedding to co-star Tom Holland. Dozens of AI-generated photos actively circulated online and misled even the actress's close friends, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

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"People saw these photos and were like, 'Your wedding photos are amazing!'" Zendaya said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I'm like, 'That's AI, that's not real.'"

When asked about a real marriage, the actress joked that she hadn't even heard about it. She noted that not only fans were deceived: some acquaintances were sure that the ceremony had taken place and were even upset about not being invited.

In the images, the couple appears in wedding attire against the backdrop of picturesque Lake Como. Some authors of AI photos added famous colleagues of the actors to the frame, including Robert Downey Jr. and Tobey Maguire, and one of Holland's photos with a Spider-Man mask went viral on social networks.

Rumors of a supposedly secret wedding began with comments from Zendaya's stylist Law Roach and intensified when the actress was spotted with a gold wedding ring at Paris Fashion Week.

By the way, Zendaya and Holland met in 2017 on the set of the film "Spider-Man: Homecoming". This summer, they will reunite on screen in the fourth installment of the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" franchise. In addition, the actress is starring in "Dune 3" alongside Timothée Chalamet, as well as in Christopher Nolan's large-scale adaptation of "The Odyssey".



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