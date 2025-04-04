J. D. Vance

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.
The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.
Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.
Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.
Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.
The Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia's violation of the ceasefire in the Black Sea. It is important for Kyiv to stop shelling the infrastructure of ports and ensure the safety of the grain corridor.
Donald Trump has stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not reveal details.
Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.
In a week, Russia launched over 1,000 ударних drones, 9 missiles, and 1,310 aerial bombs. Zelenskyy called on the US, Europe, and allies to respond to the terror.
The US President does not plan to fire anyone after the leak of information about plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen by adding a journalist to a secret Signal chat. Trump called it a "witch hunt".
Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.
US Vice President hinted to Trump that advisor Mike Waltz should leave after the Signal chat scandal. Despite the anger, Waltz remains in office for now, but his future is in question.
Ukraine is concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to reimburse aid. Kyiv insists on amending the draft agreement so as not to undermine accession to the EU.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.
US Vice President JD Vance announced a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and progress on a deal for safe navigation in the Black Sea. The US seeks a truce by Easter.
A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.
The US Vice President stated in Greenland that the country is important for world security. According to Vance, military force is not needed to strengthen the US position.
J. D. Vance will join his wife Usha Vance in Greenland to "visit a space base" and "assess security" in the Arctic.
In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited US Vice President J. D. Vance to visit Ukraine during the war.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on the cover of Time with a story about disputes with Trump, a meeting with Vance, and the future of Ukraine in the war. The OP features paintings about victory.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused CNN of spreading false information about his possible lobbying for the post of Secretary of State and the influence of Steve Witkoff.
J. D. Vance sold a house in Alexandria for $1.87 million, making a profit of $228,025. He also owns a house in Washington, D.C. that he rents out.
Major ByteDance investors are exploring a deal with Oracle to assure the US that China does not control TikTok. Investors are seeking to buy out Chinese shares and protect user data.
Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.
The conversation between Trump and Putin has been going on for an hour and a half. US Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Rubio are in the White House amid the conversation.
The US Vice President said that Musk, who oversees government cuts, made mistakes in the dismissals. Vance noted that there are many good employees in the government.
The Trump administration is not abandoning its plan for mass layoffs and budget cuts. Despite acknowledging mistakes, the White House promises to fight court decisions regarding the reinstatement of those dismissed.