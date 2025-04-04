J. D. Vance

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8992 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16507 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57104 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200711 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115726 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379598 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302975 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212640 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243630 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254796 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM • 36497 views

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 120075 views

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 120628 views

02:15 PM • 120628 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200711 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379598 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 248868 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248868 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302975 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 10854 views

05:58 PM • 10854 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM • 36920 views

01:48 PM • 36920 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 65189 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65189 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 51216 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51216 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM • 121520 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121520 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

J. D. Vance

American politician
Rubio stated that the US did not talk about the annexation of Greenland

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

News of the World • April 4, 11:44 AM • 6598 views

Trump offers China tariff relief in exchange for TikTok sale approval

The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.

News of the World • April 4, 05:48 AM • 3568 views

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.

News of the World • April 3, 07:00 AM • 5650 views

Trump finalizes details on tariffs: European leaders prepare for tariff wars with the US

Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.

News of the World • April 1, 07:02 AM • 17430 views

Greenland's Prime Minister declares aspiration for independence and partnership with Denmark

Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.

News of the World • March 31, 11:34 PM • 11115 views

What will Ukraine do if Russia violates the ceasefire in the Black Sea: the answer of the Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia's violation of the ceasefire in the Black Sea. It is important for Kyiv to stop shelling the infrastructure of ports and ensure the safety of the grain corridor.

War • March 30, 10:16 PM • 13729 views

"I'm not kidding": Trump hinted at the possibility of running for a third term

Donald Trump has stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not reveal details.

Politics • March 30, 09:10 PM • 27118 views

Trump could be US President until 2037: Loophole found in the Constitution - Daily Mail

Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.

Politics • March 30, 12:45 PM • 55087 views

Zelenskyy: Russia launched over a thousand drones in a week - we expect a reaction from the US and Europe to this terror

In a week, Russia launched over 1,000 ударних drones, 9 missiles, and 1,310 aerial bombs. Zelenskyy called on the US, Europe, and allies to respond to the terror.

War • March 30, 11:03 AM • 163093 views

Trump said he will not fire anyone over the leak in the Signal chat

The US President does not plan to fire anyone after the leak of information about plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen by adding a journalist to a secret Signal chat. Trump called it a "witch hunt".

News of the World • March 30, 07:28 AM • 40331 views

Trump on plans to annex Greenland: we will get it 100%

Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.

News of the World • March 30, 06:47 AM • 33866 views

Time to "point to the door"? Vance advised Trump to fire Waltz over Signal chat scandal

US Vice President hinted to Trump that advisor Mike Waltz should leave after the Signal chat scandal. Despite the anger, Waltz remains in office for now, but his future is in question.

Politics • March 29, 06:15 PM • 41748 views

Ukraine wants to make changes to the new agreement with the United States. The media revealed the details

Ukraine is concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to reimburse aid. Kyiv insists on amending the draft agreement so as not to undermine accession to the EU.

Economy • March 29, 05:57 PM • 340611 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136132 views

"The Vice President's reference is incorrect": The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to US criticism of Greenland

The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.

News of the World • March 29, 12:39 PM • 20368 views

Ceasefire in the Black Sea trade sector is "almost achieved," according to the US Vice President

US Vice President JD Vance announced a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and progress on a deal for safe navigation in the Black Sea. The US seeks a truce by Easter.

War • March 29, 11:59 AM • 33533 views

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.

News of the World • March 29, 07:53 AM • 13094 views

Greenland is important for world security, military force is not needed - Vance

The US Vice President stated in Greenland that the country is important for world security. According to Vance, military force is not needed to strengthen the US position.

News of the World • March 28, 07:38 PM • 25525 views

US Vice President Vance is going to Greenland with his wife: the visit has already been criticised there

J. D. Vance will join his wife Usha Vance in Greenland to "visit a space base" and "assess security" in the Arctic.

News of the World • March 26, 07:39 AM • 12230 views

Leak of Trump team's secret chat confirms fears of European allies - Bloomberg

In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.

Politics • March 25, 07:08 AM • 43113 views

Zelenskyy called on the US Vice President to reconsider the decision regarding the visit to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited US Vice President J. D. Vance to visit Ukraine during the war.

War • March 24, 02:12 PM • 27570 views

Zelenskyy is on the cover of Time again: paintings in the President's Office and symbols of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on the cover of Time with a story about disputes with Trump, a meeting with Vance, and the future of Ukraine in the war. The OP features paintings about victory.

War • March 24, 01:59 PM • 11860 views

Rubio Criticizes CNN for Allegedly "Spreading Gossip" About Him and Witkoff

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused CNN of spreading false information about his possible lobbying for the post of Secretary of State and the influence of Steve Witkoff.

News of the World • March 22, 03:35 PM • 24062 views

US Vice President Vance sells house near Washington for $1.87 million in 18 days

J. D. Vance sold a house in Alexandria for $1.87 million, making a profit of $228,025. He also owns a house in Washington, D.C. that he rents out.

News of the World • March 22, 09:42 AM • 169107 views

US investors in ByteDance explore TikTok deal to appease Trump - FT

Major ByteDance investors are exploring a deal with Oracle to assure the US that China does not control TikTok. Investors are seeking to buy out Chinese shares and protect user data.

Economy • March 22, 07:32 AM • 27648 views
Exclusive

Two Months After Trump's Inauguration: What Has Changed for Ukraine

Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.

Politics • March 20, 08:24 AM • 260770 views

Trump and Putin's conversation has been going on for 1.5 hours - White House

The conversation between Trump and Putin has been going on for an hour and a half. US Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Rubio are in the White House amid the conversation.

Politics • March 18, 03:42 PM • 21495 views

Vance and Rubio gathered at the White House amid expectations of a Trump-Putin conversation

Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Rubio are at the White House ahead of Trump's phone call with Putin. Peskov stated that this is part of efforts to find a settlement in Ukraine.

Politics • March 18, 02:59 PM • 12937 views

Vance acknowledged Musk's "mistakes" in mass dismissals of civil servants in the United States

The US Vice President said that Musk, who oversees government cuts, made mistakes in the dismissals. Vance noted that there are many good employees in the government.

News of the World • March 15, 10:37 AM • 17770 views

Trump is ready for a new wave of dismissals in the US government despite court decisions - Reuters

The Trump administration is not abandoning its plan for mass layoffs and budget cuts. Despite acknowledging mistakes, the White House promises to fight court decisions regarding the reinstatement of those dismissed.

News of the World • March 15, 09:00 AM • 15516 views