US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift

US Army Minister Dan Driskoll expressed a pessimistic assessment of the situation during a recent meeting with Ukrainian officials. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

Driskoll told his colleagues that Ukrainian forces were in a difficult position on the battlefield and would soon be defeated by Russian forces, two sources told NBC News.

According to Driskoll, the Russians are increasing the scale and pace of their air attacks and have the ability to fight indefinitely, sources said. He added that the situation for Ukraine will only worsen over time, and it is better to negotiate a peaceful settlement now than to find itself in an even weaker position in the future, NBC News reports.

The publication also mentions different approaches in the Trump administration regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

One camp, which includes Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and some officials, considers Ukraine a "major obstacle" to peace and advocates forcing Kyiv to make serious compromises in favor of the Russians.

The other camp, represented by Rubio and another part of the officials, considers Russia guilty of an unprovoked invasion of a neighboring country. They argue that Moscow will only yield if it pays the price for its aggression in the form of sanctions and other pressure measures.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to this. Both called reports of a split in the Trump administration "fake" and "lies."

This story is just the latest example of a long-running series of 100% fake news reports claiming a rift inside the Trump administration over how to end the war in Ukraine. These people don’t just get things wrong, they literally make things up - wrote Rubio.

The media is lying in order to derail the president's agenda. It's really that simple - wrote Vance.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the 28-point US peace plan, unveiled last week, is based on a Russian document submitted to the Trump administration in October of this year.