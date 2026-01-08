Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia

Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in the "Diia" application, the online public services announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Who will be the tenth participant in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026? Give your favorite a chance, join the voting from January 8, 10:00 AM to January 13, 10:00 AM. Ukrainians aged 14 and over can choose their favorite among the performers - reported in "Diia".

The names of nine finalists are already known - it's time to choose one more. You can choose the tenth from the list of candidates:

KHAYAT — Hearts;

Karyotype — DNA;

MON FIA — Do You Hear Me? ;

ANSTAY — by the way;

Marta Adamchuk — Silvered Pines;

OKS — SAY IT ALL.

You can vote in the "Diia" application in the Services → Polls section.

