Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
07:54 AM • 3788 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM • 17713 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 15432 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 20647 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 31131 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 36306 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 28050 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 27439 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 27509 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 43481 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.5m/s
90%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - mediaJanuary 7, 11:02 PM • 23877 views
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 15646 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 16551 views
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 4260 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico04:35 AM • 6754 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 35780 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 40584 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 43458 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 84122 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 121285 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 88 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 18375 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 45906 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 65410 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 107438 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Р-73
Shahed-136

Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukrainians can choose the tenth finalist of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026; voting will last from January 8 to 13. You can vote in the Diia application among six proposed performers.

Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia

Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in the "Diia" application, the online public services announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Who will be the tenth participant in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026? Give your favorite a chance, join the voting from January 8, 10:00 AM to January 13, 10:00 AM. Ukrainians aged 14 and over can choose their favorite among the performers

- reported in "Diia".

The names of nine finalists are already known - it's time to choose one more. You can choose the tenth from the list of candidates:

  • KHAYAT — Hearts;
    • Karyotype — DNA;
      • MON FIA — Do You Hear Me? ;
        • ANSTAY — by the way;
          • Marta Adamchuk — Silvered Pines;
            • OKS — SAY IT ALL.

              You can vote in the "Diia" application in the Services → Polls section.

              Eurovision 2026: which songs will be performed in the national selection final07.01.26, 18:35 • 3496 views

              Julia Shramko

              CultureUNN Lite
              Musician
              Vienna