Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 105146 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 77117 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 54427 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 64050 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 309688 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 253951 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 121793 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118422 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99020 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121692 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

News by theme

Ziferblat at Eurovision-2025 thanked Europe and proclaimed "Glory to Ukraine!"

In the final of Eurovision-2025, the band Ziferblat thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine. After the performance, the leader of the band proclaimed a patriotic slogan.

Culture • 08:37 PM • 1736 views

The UK's Eurovision song was played at Buckingham Palace

The orchestra performed the UK's song before the final of the competition in Switzerland. The royal family wished Remember Monday good luck.

Culture • May 17, 12:19 PM • 3246 views

Ziferblat will perform seventh in the Eurovision-2025 grand final

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform seventh in the grand final of Eurovision-2025, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland. Two semi-finals have already determined 20 participants.

Society • May 16, 07:03 AM • 2882 views

Eurovision-2025: all finalists of the song contest have been determined

The finalists of Eurovision-2025 have been determined in Basel after two semi-finals. Ukraine has reached the final, where the founding countries and winners of the qualifying rounds will also perform.

Culture • May 15, 09:57 PM • 4046 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

On May 15, the second semi-final of Eurovision 2025 will take place in Basel, where 19 participants will perform. The broadcast will be available on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel, YouTube and other platforms.

Culture • May 14, 01:55 PM • 426604 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

Bookmakers predict Sweden's victory at Eurovision 2025. Ukraine has an 11% chance of making the top five, and Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and other countries have also qualified for the final.

Culture • May 14, 11:12 AM • 88743 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

Ukrainian band Ziferblat has become one of the 10 finalists of Eurovision 2025 in Basel. They performed as number 5 and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Culture • May 13, 09:24 PM • 61601 views

Eurovision-2025: Ziferblat thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which is performing at Eurovision-2025 in Basel, expressed its gratitude to Europe for its support. The band's leader, Danylo Leshchynskyi, made a statement after the performance in the first semi-final.

Culture • May 13, 08:23 PM • 2979 views

Israeli Eurovision contestant prepares for possible booing

Yuval Raphael, a Hamas attack survivor, will represent Israel at Eurovision 2025. She is rehearsing her performance, preparing for possible protests and booing.

Culture • May 13, 01:08 PM • 2935 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The selection includes simple and quick recipes: cheese sticks, bacon crackers, pepper pizzas, smore sauce and chocolate popcorn. We are preparing delicious snacks for Eurovision-2025!

Society • May 13, 10:48 AM • 90292 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

In the semi-finals and final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel, viewers will see performances by winners of past years, including NEMO, Baby Lasagna and Jerry Heil.

Culture • May 13, 10:05 AM • 116126 views

Results of the press and audience poll after the Eurovision 2025 rehearsal have appeared: how Ukraine was evaluated

At the Eurovision 2025 rehearsals, the press and audience voted, but Ukraine did not receive any points. The representatives of Sweden became the leader, and the first semi-final will take place on May 13.

Society • May 13, 07:27 AM • 10317 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Eurovision 2025 kicks off today in Basel. Ziferblat will perform at number 5.

Culture • May 13, 05:20 AM • 190863 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

Eurovision 2025 Scandal Overview: Criticism of Ziferblat's Costumes, Plagiarism Accusations, Support for Russia by Participants, and Song Censorship. Will the scandals affect the contest results?

Society • May 12, 03:00 PM • 146854 views

The SOVA brand created mallow jewelry for Ziferblat's Eurovision looks

The SOVA jewelry house has developed exclusive jewelry for the Ziferblat band, which represents Ukraine at Eurovision. Mallow-shaped jewelry complements the stage looks.

Business News • May 12, 01:22 PM • 7892 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

The 69th song contest will be held in Basel. The band Ziferblat will represent Ukraine under number 5 in the first semi-final on May 13, watch online.

Culture • May 12, 08:13 AM • 111174 views

The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 took place in Basel

The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 with the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the competition took place in Basel, Switzerland. The event was accompanied by pro-Palestinian actions, including the blocking of a tram with the Israeli delegation.

Culture • May 11, 09:54 PM • 5362 views

Eurovision: Ukraine has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten and only 1% of winning - bookmakers' predictions

Ukrainian band Ziferblat has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten at Eurovision 2025, but the probability of winning is only 1%. Sweden is considered the most likely winner with 35%.

Culture • May 9, 11:03 AM • 3110 views

Irish broadcaster asks to discuss Israel's participation in Eurovision

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has approached the EBU regarding Israel's participation in Eurovision following calls from 72 former contestants to ban Kan over accusations of supporting genocide in Gaza.

Culture • May 9, 12:57 AM • 4459 views

Eurovision: Former contestants call on organizers to ban Israel from performing

More than 70 former Eurovision participants are calling for Israel to be banned from performing due to the war in Gaza. They demand the same sanctions that were imposed on Russia in 2022.

Culture • May 7, 11:26 AM • 8878 views

It became known in what costumes Ziferblat will represent Ukraine at Eurovision: the designer was Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov

The band "Ziferblat" will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The costumes for the performance were created by Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov, known for his collaboration with world stars.

Culture • May 5, 10:17 AM • 8054 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has set off for Eurovision 2025 in Switzerland

The band Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025 in Basel. The musicians will perform on May 13 in the first semi-final under number five.

Culture • May 1, 09:27 AM • 8571 views

Singer Jerry Heil to be Ukraine's spokesperson at Eurovision 2025: details

Singer Jerry Heil will be the spokesperson for Ukraine at Eurovision 2025 and will announce the national jury's scores. The band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final under number 5.

Culture • April 29, 11:02 AM • 6634 views

Ukrainian jury for Eurovision 2025 was chosen in "Diia": results on May 17

More than 87,000 Ukrainians participated in a survey in Diia regarding the composition of the National Jury for Eurovision 2025. The results will be announced on May 17, the day of the grand final of the contest.

Society • March 31, 07:40 AM • 23575 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 30911 views

Eurovision-2025: Will Ziferblat make it to the final - bookmakers' forecast

Bookmakers predict that the Ukrainian band Ziferblat will reach the final of Eurovision-2025, taking seventh place in the first semi-final. The favorites of the first semi-final are Sweden, Estonia and the Netherlands.

Culture • March 27, 03:05 AM • 35047 views

Ukrainians will be able to choose jury members for Eurovision 2025 in "Diia"

A survey is being conducted in "Diia" to select members of the national jury for Eurovision 2025. The five candidates with the most votes will evaluate the performances of the countries.

Society • March 24, 08:29 AM • 22903 views

Finnish singer forced to change Eurovision number due to "excessive sexuality"

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) demands that Erika Vikman change her costume and staging, considering them too explicit. The singer is forced to comply with the rules of the competition.

News of the World • March 13, 03:25 PM • 22170 views

The band Ziferblat has updated the song "Bird of Pray" for Eurovision 2025

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat presented the contest version of the song "Bird of Pray" for their performance at Eurovision 2025 in Basel. The updated composition features orchestral sound and new vocal parts in the chorus.

Culture • March 10, 10:35 AM • 14100 views

Censorship of "Eurovision-2025" did not allow Malta's song due to a spicy word

The European Broadcasting Union banned the use of the Maltese word kant in the song by Malta's representative Miriana Conte. The Maltese broadcaster has until March 10 to change the lyrics of the song or choose a new composition.

Culture • March 5, 10:22 AM • 18078 views