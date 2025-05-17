In the final of Eurovision-2025, the band Ziferblat thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine. After the performance, the leader of the band proclaimed a patriotic slogan.
The orchestra performed the UK's song before the final of the competition in Switzerland. The royal family wished Remember Monday good luck.
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform seventh in the grand final of Eurovision-2025, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland. Two semi-finals have already determined 20 participants.
The finalists of Eurovision-2025 have been determined in Basel after two semi-finals. Ukraine has reached the final, where the founding countries and winners of the qualifying rounds will also perform.
On May 15, the second semi-final of Eurovision 2025 will take place in Basel, where 19 participants will perform. The broadcast will be available on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel, YouTube and other platforms.
Bookmakers predict Sweden's victory at Eurovision 2025. Ukraine has an 11% chance of making the top five, and Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and other countries have also qualified for the final.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat has become one of the 10 finalists of Eurovision 2025 in Basel. They performed as number 5 and received a standing ovation from the audience.
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which is performing at Eurovision-2025 in Basel, expressed its gratitude to Europe for its support. The band's leader, Danylo Leshchynskyi, made a statement after the performance in the first semi-final.
Yuval Raphael, a Hamas attack survivor, will represent Israel at Eurovision 2025. She is rehearsing her performance, preparing for possible protests and booing.
The selection includes simple and quick recipes: cheese sticks, bacon crackers, pepper pizzas, smore sauce and chocolate popcorn. We are preparing delicious snacks for Eurovision-2025!
In the semi-finals and final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel, viewers will see performances by winners of past years, including NEMO, Baby Lasagna and Jerry Heil.
At the Eurovision 2025 rehearsals, the press and audience voted, but Ukraine did not receive any points. The representatives of Sweden became the leader, and the first semi-final will take place on May 13.
Eurovision 2025 Scandal Overview: Criticism of Ziferblat's Costumes, Plagiarism Accusations, Support for Russia by Participants, and Song Censorship. Will the scandals affect the contest results?
The SOVA jewelry house has developed exclusive jewelry for the Ziferblat band, which represents Ukraine at Eurovision. Mallow-shaped jewelry complements the stage looks.
The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 with the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the competition took place in Basel, Switzerland. The event was accompanied by pro-Palestinian actions, including the blocking of a tram with the Israeli delegation.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten at Eurovision 2025, but the probability of winning is only 1%. Sweden is considered the most likely winner with 35%.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ has approached the EBU regarding Israel's participation in Eurovision following calls from 72 former contestants to ban Kan over accusations of supporting genocide in Gaza.
More than 70 former Eurovision participants are calling for Israel to be banned from performing due to the war in Gaza. They demand the same sanctions that were imposed on Russia in 2022.
The band "Ziferblat" will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The costumes for the performance were created by Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov, known for his collaboration with world stars.
Singer Jerry Heil will be the spokesperson for Ukraine at Eurovision 2025 and will announce the national jury's scores. The band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final under number 5.
More than 87,000 Ukrainians participated in a survey in Diia regarding the composition of the National Jury for Eurovision 2025. The results will be announced on May 17, the day of the grand final of the contest.
Bookmakers predict that the Ukrainian band Ziferblat will reach the final of Eurovision-2025, taking seventh place in the first semi-final. The favorites of the first semi-final are Sweden, Estonia and the Netherlands.
A survey is being conducted in "Diia" to select members of the national jury for Eurovision 2025. The five candidates with the most votes will evaluate the performances of the countries.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) demands that Erika Vikman change her costume and staging, considering them too explicit. The singer is forced to comply with the rules of the competition.
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat presented the contest version of the song "Bird of Pray" for their performance at Eurovision 2025 in Basel. The updated composition features orchestral sound and new vocal parts in the chorus.
The European Broadcasting Union banned the use of the Maltese word kant in the song by Malta's representative Miriana Conte. The Maltese broadcaster has until March 10 to change the lyrics of the song or choose a new composition.