The SOVA brand created mallow jewelry for Ziferblat's Eurovision looks

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2928 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10461 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15573 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24343 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28481 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54989 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33255 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36044 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67190 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32641 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54995 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66260 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67198 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89708 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196413 views
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

Actual

The SOVA brand created mallow jewelry for Ziferblat's Eurovision looks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The SOVA jewelry house has developed exclusive jewelry for the Ziferblat band, which represents Ukraine at Eurovision. Mallow-shaped jewelry complements the stage looks.

The SOVA brand created mallow jewelry for Ziferblat's Eurovision looks

The jewelry house SOVA has created exclusive jewelry for the stage looks of the band Ziferblat, which this year represents Ukraine in the "Eurovision" competition.

The jewelry complements the images developed by designer Ivan Frolov - this is a holistic visual story, the center of which is the mallow - a flower that in Ukrainian culture symbolizes memory, strength and hope. Mallows literally "grow" from the artists' costumes - and continue in jewelry.

SOVA jewelers embodied this symbol in a hyperbolized double ring for the band's soloist and in accent pendants for musicians. The shape of the mallow in the jewelry is derived manually, the lines of the petals are pulsating, soft, repeating the natural contours of the flower. Sketches for jewelry were developed jointly with Ivan Frolov.

"We believe that jewelry can speak. And we are proud that this time SOVA jewelry sounds together with the voice of Ukraine. Together with Ivan Frolov, we created jewelry for the first time as part of holistic stage images - this is work not only on shape and color, but also on the visual code of the number", - Anna Koval, commercial director of SOVA

Video from Ziferblat's second rehearsal on the big stage "Eurovision", where viewers first saw the jewelry in the band's images: 

The jewelry is made of silver and covered with enamel in bright colors - rich crimson, blue and delicate turquoise, which continue the palette of stage images. 

Each piece of jewelry is in an individual color, which emphasizes the character of each of the participants.

On the back of the jewelry - engraving of the logos of SOVA, FROLOV and Ziferblat, as a sign of creative unity and unique collaboration: music, design and jewelry art.

All jewelry is exclusive and made in a single copy. It took several months to develop the jewelry from idea to implementation. But it was not without challenges, because at the band's first rehearsal in Basel, the soloist Danila's hyperbolized ring was stolen, and the jewelers created a new copy in 4 days. We believe this is a good omen. 

Do not miss the performance of the Ziferblat band tomorrow in the first semi-final of Eurovision.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
