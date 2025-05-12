The SOVA brand created mallow jewelry for Ziferblat's Eurovision looks

The jewelry house SOVA has created exclusive jewelry for the stage looks of the band Ziferblat, which this year represents Ukraine in the "Eurovision" competition.

The jewelry complements the images developed by designer Ivan Frolov - this is a holistic visual story, the center of which is the mallow - a flower that in Ukrainian culture symbolizes memory, strength and hope. Mallows literally "grow" from the artists' costumes - and continue in jewelry.

SOVA jewelers embodied this symbol in a hyperbolized double ring for the band's soloist and in accent pendants for musicians. The shape of the mallow in the jewelry is derived manually, the lines of the petals are pulsating, soft, repeating the natural contours of the flower. Sketches for jewelry were developed jointly with Ivan Frolov.

"We believe that jewelry can speak. And we are proud that this time SOVA jewelry sounds together with the voice of Ukraine. Together with Ivan Frolov, we created jewelry for the first time as part of holistic stage images - this is work not only on shape and color, but also on the visual code of the number", - Anna Koval, commercial director of SOVA

Video from Ziferblat's second rehearsal on the big stage "Eurovision", where viewers first saw the jewelry in the band's images:

The jewelry is made of silver and covered with enamel in bright colors - rich crimson, blue and delicate turquoise, which continue the palette of stage images.

Each piece of jewelry is in an individual color, which emphasizes the character of each of the participants.

On the back of the jewelry - engraving of the logos of SOVA, FROLOV and Ziferblat, as a sign of creative unity and unique collaboration: music, design and jewelry art.

All jewelry is exclusive and made in a single copy. It took several months to develop the jewelry from idea to implementation. But it was not without challenges, because at the band's first rehearsal in Basel, the soloist Danila's hyperbolized ring was stolen, and the jewelers created a new copy in 4 days. We believe this is a good omen.

Do not miss the performance of the Ziferblat band tomorrow in the first semi-final of Eurovision.