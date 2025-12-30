$42.060.13
Ukraine and the US prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth during negotiations in Mar-a-Lago

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Ukrainian and American delegations prepared a package of solutions for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and economic growth on December 28. It includes financing, investment mechanisms, reforms, and cooperation with American businesses.

Ukraine and the US prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth during negotiations in Mar-a-Lago

The Ukrainian and American delegations, during negotiations in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, December 28, prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth, which includes financing, investment mechanisms, key reforms, as well as cooperation with American businesses and the development of duty-free trade. This was reported by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev, according to UNN.

For a just peace, security guarantees and a clear economic framework for recovery are needed. Together with the American side, we have developed a prosperity package, a package of solutions for the reconstruction and rapid economic growth of Ukraine.

- Sobolev wrote on Facebook.

Within the package, according to him, key parameters were identified, including the amount of funding needed for recovery, sources of funds and tools for attracting capital, including investment funds and mechanisms for the private sector, and priority reforms that ensure a rapid pace of recovery.

It is noted that the Ukrainian-American delegations also discussed duty-free trade between Ukraine and the United States and the involvement of large American businesses in the reconstruction.

"The next stage involves a trilateral agreement on the package with the American side and European partners. As a result, we should receive an agreed action plan and mutual commitments," the minister added.

Recall

On Sunday, December 28, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, negotiations took place between the head of the Ukrainian state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US President Donald Trump in Florida (USA), after which a conversation with European leaders was announced.

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida