Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.
Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.
Golf legend Tiger Woods and Trump Jr. 's ex-wife Vanessa Trump have confirmed their romance. The couple has been together since Thanksgiving and lives in Florida.
A man, posing as a buyer for an NBA player, swallowed diamond earrings in the VIP lounge of a Tiffany & Co. store. Police arrested the thief and seized $769,500 worth of jewelry after a two-week surveillance.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of Florida.
American astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who are stranded on the ISS, will return to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon ship. Their mission has been delayed due to problems with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.
At least 37 people have died in several US states due to tornadoes and strong winds. Trump has activated the National Guard in Arkansas, and authorities are helping those affected by the disaster.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will concern the issue of territory and power plants.
Donald Trump announced his victory at the golf club championship in Palm Beach County, Florida. According to him, this is probably his last victory.
SpaceX Dragon Successfully docks with the ISS, delivering astronauts from NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos. The Crew-10 crew will join Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.
SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket with four astronauts to the ISS. The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday due to technical problems at the launch site.
The US Air Force intercepted a civilian aircraft in a no-fly zone near Donald Trump's home in Florida. This is the 20th such incident since the president took office.
Donald Trump has spent over $18 million of taxpayers' money on golfing in Florida since returning to the White House. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs the U.S. budget $3.3 million.
Trump's resort residence and Palm Beach County in Florida are in a high-risk area for wildfires. The state has already recorded over 600 fires this year, 18 of which are still active.
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.
In Boston, about 1000 people held a snow march in sub-zero temperatures. Protesters in Florida and California opposed Trump's policies and the appointment of Musk as head of DOGE.
Two American tourists were attacked by a shark in Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were rescued by friends and taken to a hospital in Florida.
The U. S. Department of Justice is working to return to Trump classified and unclassified materials seized during a search in 2022. The items include golf shirts, postcards, and photos of Celine Dion.
The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has captured rare images of an eclipse of the Earth during its mission to the Moon. The device has successfully launched a 45-day mission and is already transmitting scientific data to Earth.
Sean Curran, who defended Trump during the assassination attempt in July, will lead the US Secret Service. Curran has been with the service since 2001 and was part of Trump's security team during his first presidential term.
Donald Trump announced that he is preparing to meet with Vladimir Putin, without disclosing a specific date. Earlier, Putin rejected the peace plan being developed by the Trump team.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico. She suggested calling all of North America “Mexican America,” referring to a map from 1607.
SpaceX has carried out the first launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in 2024. The first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on an unmanned ship, making its 17th flight.
The US President plans to ban the development of oil and gas fields on 625 million acres of coastal territory. The ban will affect the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico.
Donald Trump confirmed his attendance at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on January 9 in Washington, DC. He also expressed support for the current Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.
A federal judge in New York has granted a plaintiff permission to remain anonymous temporarily in a rape case against Jay-Z and Diddy. The woman claims that she was raped by the rappers in 2000 when she was 13 years old.
Donald Trump has announced his intention to seek the death penalty for violent criminals after being elected president. This comes after Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal prisoners.