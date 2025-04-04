$41.340.03
News by theme

Will they compete with Starlink? The launch date of Amazon's first Kuiper satellites has been announced

Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.

News of the World • April 3, 01:22 PM • 9992 views

Tensions between countries are rising: some Canadians are selling homes in the U.S

Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.

News of the World • April 2, 11:36 AM • 20235 views

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirm their romance on social media: "love is in the air"

Golf legend Tiger Woods and Trump Jr. 's ex-wife Vanessa Trump have confirmed their romance. The couple has been together since Thanksgiving and lives in Florida.

UNN Lite • March 24, 10:22 AM • 62239 views

In Florida, a thief swallowed $770,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry during a robbery, but police managed to recover it

A man, posing as a buyer for an NBA player, swallowed diamond earrings in the VIP lounge of a Tiffany &amp; Co. store. Police arrested the thief and seized $769,500 worth of jewelry after a two-week surveillance.

News of the World • March 23, 10:20 AM • 40396 views

SpaceX launched the secret NROL-57 mission for the US intelligence agency

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.

News of the World • March 21, 08:06 AM • 19549 views

Stranded astronauts on the ISS returned to Earth with the Crew-9 crew on a SpaceX capsule

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of Florida.

News of the World • March 19, 06:12 AM • 13961 views

Astronauts stranded on ISS for 9 months to return to Earth on Tuesday - NASA

American astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who are stranded on the ISS, will return to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon ship. Their mission has been delayed due to problems with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

News of the World • March 17, 10:59 AM • 60950 views

Tornadoes in the USA: 37 dead due to bad weather, Trump deployed the National Guard in Arkansas

At least 37 people have died in several US states due to tornadoes and strong winds. Trump has activated the National Guard in Arkansas, and authorities are helping those affected by the disaster.

News of the World • March 17, 08:31 AM • 75015 views

Trump named the day of negotiations with Putin regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and revealed the main topics

Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will concern the issue of territory and power plants.

War • March 17, 05:23 AM • 160734 views

"Probably my last": Trump boasted that he won the golf championship

Donald Trump announced his victory at the golf club championship in Palm Beach County, Florida. According to him, this is probably his last victory.

Sports • March 17, 02:03 AM • 22339 views

SpaceX Dragon Successfully Delivers Crew-10 to International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon Successfully docks with the ISS, delivering astronauts from NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos. The Crew-10 crew will join Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.

News of the World • March 16, 05:40 AM • 21779 views

SpaceX successfully sent a new crew to the International Space Station

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.

News of the World • March 15, 01:53 AM • 25220 views

SpaceX is preparing to launch a mission to the International Space Station

SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket with four astronauts to the ISS. The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday due to technical problems at the launch site.

News of the World • March 14, 02:28 AM • 16675 views

Fighters intercepted a plane near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in US

The US Air Force intercepted a civilian aircraft in a no-fly zone near Donald Trump's home in Florida. This is the 20th such incident since the president took office.

Society • March 10, 12:00 PM • 20601 views

Trump's golf obsession has cost the U.S. $18 million since he took office - HuffPost

Donald Trump has spent over $18 million of taxpayers' money on golfing in Florida since returning to the White House. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs the U.S. budget $3.3 million.

News of the World • March 9, 06:30 AM • 61393 views

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is under threat from wildfires in Florida

Trump's resort residence and Palm Beach County in Florida are in a high-risk area for wildfires. The state has already recorded over 600 fires this year, 18 of which are still active.

News of the World • March 8, 09:49 AM • 21068 views

US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.

News of the World • February 28, 01:29 PM • 19594 views

Hundreds of Americans take to the streets in the cold to protest Trump and Musk

In Boston, about 1000 people held a snow march in sub-zero temperatures. Protesters in Florida and California opposed Trump's policies and the appointment of Musk as head of DOGE.

News of the World • February 20, 05:36 PM • 38194 views

In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

Two American tourists were attacked by a shark in Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were rescued by friends and taken to a hospital in Florida.

News of the World • February 12, 09:57 PM • 26346 views

FBI to return classified documents seized during search to Trump in 2022

The U. S. Department of Justice is working to return to Trump classified and unclassified materials seized during a search in 2022. The items include golf shirts, postcards, and photos of Celine Dion.

News of the World • February 6, 05:49 AM • 30557 views

Pentagon prepares plan to withdraw US troops from Syria after Trump's announcement

The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.

News of the World • February 5, 12:30 PM • 25207 views

Firefly lunar probe captures Earth's eclipse from space

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has captured rare images of an eclipse of the Earth during its mission to the Moon. The device has successfully launched a 45-day mission and is already transmitting scientific data to Earth.

News of the World • January 25, 12:58 PM • 33044 views

Trump appoints his bodyguard as new director of the US Secret Service

Sean Curran, who defended Trump during the assassination attempt in July, will lead the US Secret Service. Curran has been with the service since 2001 and was part of Trump's security team during his first presidential term.

News of the World • January 23, 10:46 AM • 23942 views

Trump announces preparations for meeting with Putin

Donald Trump announced that he is preparing to meet with Vladimir Putin, without disclosing a specific date. Earlier, Putin rejected the peace plan being developed by the Trump team.

Politics • January 10, 01:46 AM • 33202 views

Mexican America sounds good: Mexico's president responds to Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico. She suggested calling all of North America “Mexican America,” referring to a map from 1607.

News of the World • January 8, 08:02 PM • 25351 views

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with 24 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX has carried out the first launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in 2024. The first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on an unmanned ship, making its 17th flight.

News of the World • January 7, 08:08 AM • 28011 views

Biden is preparing a massive ban on offshore oil and gas production in the US

The US President plans to ban the development of oil and gas fields on 625 million acres of coastal territory. The ban will affect the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

News of the World • January 4, 01:11 PM • 29966 views

Trump to attend Carter's funeral

Donald Trump confirmed his attendance at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on January 9 in Washington, DC. He also expressed support for the current Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

News of the World • January 1, 03:49 AM • 26698 views

Court allows plaintiff in Jay-Z rape case to remain anonymous

A federal judge in New York has granted a plaintiff permission to remain anonymous temporarily in a rape case against Jay-Z and Diddy. The woman claims that she was raped by the rappers in 2000 when she was 13 years old.

News of the World • December 27, 08:16 AM • 16746 views

Donald Trump plans to bring back the death penalty in the United States

Donald Trump has announced his intention to seek the death penalty for violent criminals after being elected president. This comes after Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal prisoners.

Politics • December 25, 03:36 AM • 110331 views