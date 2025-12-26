Positions coordinated ahead of meetings in Florida: Zelenskyy held a "very substantive and positive" conversation with NATO Secretary General
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, coordinating positions ahead of meetings in Florida. Joint work to ensure security and develop agreed European positions was discussed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very substantive and very positive" conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. According to the Head of State, "we coordinated our positions ahead of the meetings in Florida," UNN reports.
We coordinated our positions ahead of the meetings in Florida, and we must be as productive as possible these days, as always. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace. And we will continue to work promptly so that all necessary documents are prepared as soon as possible.
In addition, the President of Ukraine discussed with the NATO Secretary General "joint work to ensure security and develop agreed European positions that will support not only Ukraine, but all of us in Europe."
I also informed about the details of recent conversations with representatives of President Trump and key aspects of the process. Thank you for your support!
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for excuses not to sign a peace plan, and it needs to be pressured. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump during a meeting on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.