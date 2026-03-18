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New information operation against Ukraine: the Kremlin claims many Russian politicians have Ukrainian roots - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service exposed Russia's manipulation aimed at transforming the war into an internal conflict. Russian officials are massively declaring their origins to avoid trial.

New information operation against Ukraine: the Kremlin claims many Russian politicians have Ukrainian roots - Foreign Intelligence Service

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports on a new Russian information campaign aimed at changing the perception of the war in the world. According to intelligence, the operation's goal is to shift the discourse from "Russia against Ukraine" to "Ukrainians against Ukrainians" to present the war as an internal conflict. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Foreign Intelligence Service notes that recently, a number of Russian politicians have begun to publicly emphasize their Ukrainian origin.

In particular, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated his Ukrainian roots during a Security Council meeting. This rhetoric was picked up by other representatives of Russian diplomacy, including Radion Miroshnik.

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Intelligence believes that this is not accidental but part of a centralized campaign.

Manipulation to reduce responsibility

According to the Kremlin's plan, "correct Ukrainians" should be those who support Russia's policy and are already integrated into its system.

The logic of the operation is clear. If the international community accepts the narrative "Ukrainians are fighting Ukrainians," it will reduce the status of the war

- noted the Foreign Intelligence Service.

They add that this could lead to a reduction in Russia's responsibility - particularly regarding reparations and court decisions.

Why this is happening now

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasizes that the intensification of the information campaign coincides with preparations for the launch of a special international tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, intelligence reminds that a number of top Russian officials have Ukrainian origins, but this does not change their role in the war.

They will probably remember this when they are in the dock

- noted the Foreign Intelligence Service.

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Stepan Haftko

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