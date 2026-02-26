Recruitment instead of education - Russian Ministry of Defense massively recruits students for the war against Ukraine

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
12:47 PM • 1854 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 36447 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 25489 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 40783 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 55773 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 48891 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 54658 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 30466 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 21271 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 60955 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
71%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Kharkiv: at least 14 injuredFebruary 26, 03:58 AM • 5898 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikesFebruary 26, 04:58 AM • 28824 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline07:34 AM • 24622 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 21561 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 23738 views
Publications
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 36471 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 54674 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 60968 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 64770 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 47506 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 21905 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 42238 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 45222 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 49677 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 50265 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
The Guardian

Recruitment instead of education - Russian Ministry of Defense massively recruits students for the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense has launched a campaign to recruit students, using promises and blackmail. Students are promised money and academic leave, but the guarantees are not fulfilled.

Recruitment instead of education - Russian Ministry of Defense massively recruits students for the war against Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense has launched a centralized campaign to recruit students from leading and regional universities to participate in the war against Ukraine, using financial promises, administrative pressure, and blackmail through expulsion. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, at least 16 universities in St. Petersburg, as well as MIPT, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Higher School of Economics, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, and dozens of colleges in Russian regions are involved in the campaign. In January 2026, the Russian Ministry of Defense sent an official методичка (methodological guide) to educational institutions for agitating students to join the newly created drone systems troops.

University administrations are obliged to report to the Main Personnel Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on the number of recruited students. Young people are promised up to 5.5 million rubles "for a year of service," academic leave and return to studies, and are also convinced that the service will allegedly not be on the front line, but in "drone units."

In fact, these guarantees are not fulfilled. In particular, at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, each faculty is required to send at least two students to the front every month, and group leaders are involved in recruitment. Students with academic debts are the first to come under pressure, being offered a choice between a contract and expulsion. They are given only three days to make a decision.

Extremely high losses, primitive tactics, and unprepared soldiers - British intelligence on the state of the Russian army24.02.26, 19:37 • 2942 views

Advertisements for military contracts simultaneously appeared at St. Petersburg State University, GUAP, Polytechnic University, LETI, RANEPA, GASU, Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design, "Voenmekh" (Baltic State Technical University), and other educational institutions. All publications were posted within one week, which indicates the centralized nature of the campaign.

Some universities add their own incentives. For example, St. Petersburg State University promises 50,000 rubles from the educational institution, and St. Petersburg State University of Telecommunications named after Prof. M.A. Bonch-Bruevich even agitates women, offering admission to postgraduate studies without exams upon return. At the Marine Technical University, agitators took students directly from classes and led them one by one into offices for "individual conversations."

However, the promised "right to resign after a year" turns out to be a fiction. At the Higher School of Economics, students were effectively signing indefinite contracts that could not be terminated. Standard contracts of the Russian Ministry of Defense do not contain any restrictions on the type of troops, which allows the command to send so-called "UAV operators" to any units, including assault ones.

Over 1.4 thousand Africans are fighting on Moscow's side - intelligence21.02.26, 14:52 • 5662 views

When financial arguments fail, administrations resort to open pressure and humiliation. At the Lunin Novosibirsk College of Transport Technologies, after a mass refusal of students to sign contracts, the director held a "disciplinary conversation," accusing the youth of cowardice and stating that they "came to study to dodge the army."

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasizes that for many young Russians, universities were almost the only chance to change their lives. Now, this chance is turning into a tool of blackmail: either a contract and war, or loss of education. A system that cannot offer young people a promising future tries to compensate for this with fear and coercion.

Recall

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that the share of oil and gas revenues in Russia's federal budget will be less than 20% in 2026. Russian oil producers offer significant discounts to buyers from China.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
China
Ukraine