Extremely high losses, primitive tactics, and unprepared soldiers - British intelligence on the state of the Russian army

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
05:32 PM • 850 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 4630 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 9838 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11332 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11564 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19336 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12879 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30964 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21086 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19054 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0.8m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FTFebruary 24, 07:58 AM • 6082 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 16669 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 21733 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13138 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5364 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19340 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30967 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 49553 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 68505 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 71453 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 2678 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5492 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13221 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26403 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24109 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
Tor missile system
Financial Times

Extremely high losses, primitive tactics, and unprepared soldiers - British intelligence on the state of the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

British intelligence reports that after four years of war, Russia has lost over 1.25 million killed and wounded, forcing it to use primitive tactics and advance through numerical superiority.

Extremely high losses, primitive tactics, and unprepared soldiers - British intelligence on the state of the Russian army

After four years of war against Ukraine, Russia has lost most of its professional military personnel and is forced to compensate with low-skilled personnel. More than 1.25 million killed and wounded have undermined the combat capability of the Russian army, forcing the command to use primitive tactics and advance due to numerical superiority and readiness for extremely high losses. This was reported by British intelligence, according to UNN

After four years of conflict, most of the professional Russian Ground Forces (RGF) that started the war have suffered significant losses. This has forced Russia to rely on a large number of low-skilled personnel to continue the war against Ukraine. As part of this shift to mass action, Russia is restructuring its forces, returning to the concept of divisional forces. However, due to the need to maintain constant pressure on the front, the casualty rate remains high, limiting Russia's ability to fully form or reorganize new and existing units 

- noted the intelligence agency. 

It is reported that Russia's losses of over 1,250,000 killed and wounded have undermined the quality of the Russian armed forces. 

Most of the servicemen currently serving in the Russian army have received minimal training, forcing Russian commanders to use basic tactical techniques to advance despite high casualty rates. Russian forces have adapted their tactics, making greater use of light vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and infiltration groups, which has allowed them to bypass Ukrainian defensive positions and disrupt Ukraine's logistics. Despite the losses suffered by the ground forces, Russia has been able to maintain constant pressure on Ukrainian defenses. The advance of Russian troops in Ukraine accelerated throughout 2025, peaking at the end of the year. The continuation of offensive operations was supported by the Russian leadership's tolerance for losses and the numerical superiority of Russian troops over the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

- added the intelligence agency. 

Recall 

On February 23, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 1693 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine