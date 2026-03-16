Trump said the US is not obligated to help Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not obligated to help Ukraine, noting that former President Joe Biden did so because he was deceived. Trump made this statement during a dinner with members of the Trump-Kennedy Center board of directors, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Trump stated, the US is not obligated to help Ukraine, noting that Biden did so because he was "deceived," adding that the fact that NATO countries do not want to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz is a "terrible" fact, emphasizing that the US is "working" with the Alliance on Ukraine.

And all this is to protect you. I mean, we protect them. We work with them on Ukraine. Ukraine is thousands of miles away, separated by a vast ocean. We don't have to do it, but we did. Well, Biden did it. I have to be honest with you. That's true. Biden was completely fooled. But we worked with them on Ukraine. We don't need to work with them on Ukraine. And then they tell us that we have a mine ship nearby, and they don't want to do it. I think that's terrible - Trump said.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump warned that NATO faces a "very bad future" if allies do not help the US in Iran.