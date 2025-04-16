The Trump Towers project is expanding in India. A second 51-story Trump Residences Gurgaon tower with 298 apartments will be built in Gurgaon, bringing in 35 billion rupees in revenue.
The Rada has passed Law No. 12230, which cancels the redemption of state property by tenants at a reduced price. From now on, sales are only through auction, and the tenant has the priority of redemption or compensation.
The Pension Fund has recalculated subsidies for households with changed income. You can check the amount of payment in your personal account on the PFU web portal.
In March 2025, the average rent for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine increased by 2. 7% and amounted to UAH 7,413. The most expensive housing is in the Zakarpattia region - UAH 11,769.
US residents are concerned about global threats, so they are buying bunkers. The price starts from $20,000, and a 99-year lease costs $55,000.
In London, the new Kidbrooke Village development has become a thriving ecosystem for people and wildlife. Through collaboration with environmentalists, developers have created a harmonious environment.
Tourism in Europe is leading to a housing shortage, displacing locals. In Italy, Portugal, and Spain, city residents are protesting to ban Airbnb-like rental platforms.
In New York, rent has increased due to Trump's tariff policy, reaching $4,495 in March, 10% higher than last year. Uncertainty is forcing people to postpone buying homes.
In Kharkiv, demand for housing increased by 48-79%, prices increased by 10%. In Donetsk region, demand fell by 38%, but prices in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk rose slightly.
The Ministry of Defense has developed a new concept for providing housing for military personnel and their families. The process of apartment registration will also be digitized, which will make the procedures more transparent.
Since 2010, the largest increase in house prices has occurred in Hungary (+234%) and Estonia (+228%).
Bill No. 13155 has been submitted to the Rada, which cancels the accrual of utility services for damaged or destroyed housing after the start of the full-scale war. This also applies to managers of apartment buildings.
VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.
Rental prices for one-bedroom apartments in Kyiv are again higher than pre-war levels. Experts predict price stability until May, with further dynamics depending on the war.
Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.
Richard Joy bequeathed the house to Ukrainian waitress Maria. The British man's family won the case, but the Ukrainian woman does not want to leave, claiming that it was the last will of the deceased.
Oleksiy Chernyshov declared over UAH 25 million in salary at Naftogaz, four apartments of his wife and a collection of her jewelry, including Cartier and Tiffany products.
Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi declared several land plots and houses in Kyiv region. His salary for 2024 amounted to UAH 1.4 million.
The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, declared over UAH 1. 7 million in salary for the year, a Mercedes-Benz for $149,000, several apartments, and significant cash savings.
Yulia Zhovtyak declared an apartment in Kyiv, a house, two land plots, an apartment in Zaporizhzhia and a 2022 Toyota Camry. Her income for the year amounted to UAH 1.5 million.
Oleksiy Kuleba declared over UAH 740,000 of income in 2024, and his wife received payments for electricity and owns a solar power plant. The couple also owns real estate and savings.
In Bad Harzburg, a woman inherited a house where she discovered 1200 cannabis plants and equipment for growing them. The police confiscated everything and arrested two suspects.
Oleksandr Kunitskyi submitted a declaration of income for 2024. His salary decreased, but he owns apartments in Israel and Odesa, and also has savings in dollars.
An entrepreneur in Kyiv illegally built a restaurant complex on the shore of Lake Telbi. He is suspected of illegally occupying land and forging documents to acquire ownership.
The Ministry of Culture has included the Zelensky estate of the second half of the 19th century in the register of immovable monuments. This was done to protect the historical building.
In January, Ukrainian banks issued 475 mortgage loans for UAH 867 million, which is 29% more than in December. Most loans were issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.
Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.
The prosecutor's office canceled the private enterprise's ownership rights to 158 square meters of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate through the court. Earlier, the main part of the estate with an area of 1134 square meters had already been returned to the city.
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to re-accrue subsidies to citizens who did not receive them due to late submission of data. The changes also apply to rental subsidies for IDPs in Kharkiv and Sumy.