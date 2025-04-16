$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 14472 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 59111 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 34231 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 39340 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 47039 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86914 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 79669 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35138 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60356 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108927 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 61926 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 80516 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 45176 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 23980 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 18111 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 58983 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 82972 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86846 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 79610 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 180708 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 47074 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 27708 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 28831 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 30266 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 32625 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

A second luxury Trump Towers tower will be built in Gurgaon, India

The Trump Towers project is expanding in India. A second 51-story Trump Residences Gurgaon tower with 298 apartments will be built in Gurgaon, bringing in 35 billion rupees in revenue.

News of the World • 01:04 PM • 2156 views

Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on eliminating schemes for the redemption of communal property: what it is about

The Rada has passed Law No. 12230, which cancels the redemption of state property by tenants at a reduced price. From now on, sales are only through auction, and the tenant has the priority of redemption or compensation.

Economy • 12:59 PM • 1904 views

Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online

The Pension Fund has recalculated subsidies for households with changed income. You can check the amount of payment in your personal account on the PFU web portal.

Real Estate • April 15, 12:44 PM • 6464 views

Rent is rising: the average price for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine has exceeded 7,000 hryvnias

In March 2025, the average rent for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine increased by 2. 7% and amounted to UAH 7,413. The most expensive housing is in the Zakarpattia region - UAH 11,769.

Economy • April 15, 07:48 AM • 15495 views

Americans are massively buying bunkers due to threats: how much does a shelter cost

US residents are concerned about global threats, so they are buying bunkers. The price starts from $20,000, and a 99-year lease costs $55,000.

News of the World • April 14, 09:57 AM • 6021 views
London: housing estate becomes a “newt's paradise” by combining nature and new buildings

In London, the new Kidbrooke Village development has become a thriving ecosystem for people and wildlife. Through collaboration with environmentalists, developers have created a harmonious environment.

UNN Lite • April 11, 04:33 PM • 34142 views

"Excessive" tourism vs housing affordability: residents of the most popular cities are calling for restrictions on short-term rentals - FT

Tourism in Europe is leading to a housing shortage, displacing locals. In Italy, Portugal, and Spain, city residents are protesting to ban Airbnb-like rental platforms.

News of the World • April 11, 01:28 PM • 11082 views

Rental rates in New York are soaring amid Trump's tariffs: housing prices have jumped by an average of 10%

In New York, rent has increased due to Trump's tariff policy, reaching $4,495 in March, 10% higher than last year. Uncertainty is forcing people to postpone buying homes.

News of the World • April 10, 01:23 PM • 9981 views

The real estate market under fire: demand for housing has skyrocketed in Kharkiv and fallen in Donetsk region

In Kharkiv, demand for housing increased by 48-79%, prices increased by 10%. In Donetsk region, demand fell by 38%, but prices in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk rose slightly.

Economy • April 9, 12:08 PM • 16262 views

The Ministry of Defense is launching a new concept of housing for the military: what is known

The Ministry of Defense has developed a new concept for providing housing for military personnel and their families. The process of apartment registration will also be digitized, which will make the procedures more transparent.

Society • April 9, 10:04 AM • 10923 views

Housing in the EU is rapidly becoming more expensive: purchase prices have risen by 5%, and rents by more than 3%

Since 2010, the largest increase in house prices has occurred in Hungary (+234%) and Estonia (+228%).

News of the World • April 9, 08:13 AM • 10753 views

In Ukraine, they plan to cancel utility payments for destroyed housing: a bill has been submitted to the Rada

Bill No. 13155 has been submitted to the Rada, which cancels the accrual of utility services for damaged or destroyed housing after the start of the full-scale war. This also applies to managers of apartment buildings.

War • April 7, 09:14 AM • 18283 views

Illegally received compensation for housing in the capital: VAKS announced the verdict to ex-MP Demchak

VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.

Politics • April 4, 02:20 PM • 13420 views
Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rental prices for one-bedroom apartments in Kyiv are again higher than pre-war levels. Experts predict price stability until May, with further dynamics depending on the war.

Economy • April 3, 01:51 PM • 261686 views

Tensions between countries are rising: some Canadians are selling homes in the U.S

Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.

News of the World • April 2, 11:36 AM • 26376 views

"Why should I leave?" Ukrainian woman does not want to leave the house she inherited from a London collector

Richard Joy bequeathed the house to Ukrainian waitress Maria. The British man's family won the case, but the Ukrainian woman does not want to leave, claiming that it was the last will of the deceased.

News of the World • April 1, 02:19 PM • 21438 views

Chernyshov declared four apartments of his wife, Cartier jewelry and his income

Oleksiy Chernyshov declared over UAH 25 million in salary at Naftogaz, four apartments of his wife and a collection of her jewelry, including Cartier and Tiffany products.

Politics • March 31, 07:03 PM • 22881 views

More than UAH 1.4 million in salary, several houses and land plots in Kyiv region: what Lisovyi declared

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi declared several land plots and houses in Kyiv region. His salary for 2024 amounted to UAH 1.4 million.

Politics • March 31, 12:43 PM • 103378 views

Kim declared four apartments in Mykolaiv and over 1.7 million in salary

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, declared over UAH 1. 7 million in salary for the year, a Mercedes-Benz for $149,000, several apartments, and significant cash savings.

Politics • March 31, 12:16 PM • 45009 views

Zhovtyak declared property: real estate, Toyota Camry car and considerable income for 2024

Yulia Zhovtyak declared an apartment in Kyiv, a house, two land plots, an apartment in Zaporizhzhia and a 2022 Toyota Camry. Her income for the year amounted to UAH 1.5 million.

Politics • March 31, 09:34 AM • 36044 views

Oleksiy Kuleba's declaration for 2024: income, real estate and wife's solar power plant

Oleksiy Kuleba declared over UAH 740,000 of income in 2024, and his wife received payments for electricity and owns a solar power plant. The couple also owns real estate and savings.

Politics • March 30, 12:57 PM • 59284 views

A German woman inherited a house with a cannabis plantation, inside of which there were 1200 plants

In Bad Harzburg, a woman inherited a house where she discovered 1200 cannabis plants and equipment for growing them. The police confiscated everything and arrested two suspects.

News of the World • March 30, 11:47 AM • 40981 views

Wealth is shrinking, but apartments in Ukraine and Israel remain: fugitive MP Kunitsky showed the declaration

Oleksandr Kunitskyi submitted a declaration of income for 2024. His salary decreased, but he owns apartments in Israel and Odesa, and also has savings in dollars.

Politics • March 27, 07:37 PM • 113685 views

In Kiev, an entrepreneur started construction on Lake Telbin without proper documents - he is awaiting trial

An entrepreneur in Kyiv illegally built a restaurant complex on the shore of Lake Telbi. He is suspected of illegally occupying land and forging documents to acquire ownership.

Kyiv • March 27, 12:52 PM • 35526 views

The Ministry of Culture has included the Yevmeniy Zelensky estate in Kyiv in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture has included the Zelensky estate of the second half of the 19th century in the register of immovable monuments. This was done to protect the historical building.

Culture • March 24, 06:50 PM • 30988 views

Mortgages in Ukraine have become cheaper: at what percentage can you get a loan

In January, Ukrainian banks issued 475 mortgage loans for UAH 867 million, which is 29% more than in December. Most loans were issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Economy • March 24, 02:54 PM • 16639 views

Builder Voitsekhovskyi, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv, has been extradited to Ukraine

The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.

Kyiv • March 19, 02:05 PM • 19208 views

The first Ukrainians purchased housing through the eOselya program using the eVidnovlennya certificate - Ministry of Economy

Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.

Society • March 7, 03:38 PM • 19151 views

In Kyiv, the court returned part of the Tereshchenko Estate to communal ownership

The prosecutor's office canceled the private enterprise's ownership rights to 158 square meters of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate through the court. Earlier, the main part of the estate with an area of 1134 square meters had already been returned to the city.

Society • March 6, 09:55 AM • 24955 views

The Cabinet of Ministers will add subsidies to people who did not receive them due to late submission of data - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to re-accrue subsidies to citizens who did not receive them due to late submission of data. The changes also apply to rental subsidies for IDPs in Kharkiv and Sumy.

Politics • February 28, 02:01 PM • 19347 views