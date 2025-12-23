$42.150.10
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Investments without guarantees: in occupied Mariupol, a scheme is operating to seize business property from Russian entrepreneurs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

In occupied Mariupol, a systemic scheme is operating to redistribute property that Russian entrepreneurs restored at their own expense after 2022. After the completion of the work, the legal status of the objects remains undefined, and the property is transferred to loyal structures.

In occupied Mariupol, there is a systemic scheme for the redistribution of property that Russian entrepreneurs restored after 2022 at their own expense. Businesses were attracted by promises of legalizing rights, but after the completion of the work, the legal status of the objects remained undefined. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the CNS, pressure is exerted through full control of the infrastructure: selective power, water, and heat outages, blocking garbage removal - for those who try to defend their rights or refuse to "negotiate"

- the post says.

After investing tens of millions of rubles, entrepreneurs are informed about a "status review" of buildings, despite permits previously issued by the same occupation administration. According to the CNS, these are not isolated cases; it concerns hundreds of objects already included in the redistribution lists.

This is not chaos, but a systemic model: "reconstruction" is used as a bait to attract funds, and then transfer property to loyal structures. Entrepreneurs are considered a temporary resource in the scheme of control over the city

- emphasize the CNS.

Recall

Russian propaganda resources are spreading publications about allegedly "restored houses" and "improvement of parks and sports grounds." Special attention is paid to the building of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which was destroyed by an airstrike by Russian troops in March 2022, despite the fact that hundreds of civilians were hiding there, many of whom died.

