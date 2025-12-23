In occupied Mariupol, there is a systemic scheme for the redistribution of property that Russian entrepreneurs restored after 2022 at their own expense. Businesses were attracted by promises of legalizing rights, but after the completion of the work, the legal status of the objects remained undefined. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the CNS, pressure is exerted through full control of the infrastructure: selective power, water, and heat outages, blocking garbage removal - for those who try to defend their rights or refuse to "negotiate" - the post says.

After investing tens of millions of rubles, entrepreneurs are informed about a "status review" of buildings, despite permits previously issued by the same occupation administration. According to the CNS, these are not isolated cases; it concerns hundreds of objects already included in the redistribution lists.

This is not chaos, but a systemic model: "reconstruction" is used as a bait to attract funds, and then transfer property to loyal structures. Entrepreneurs are considered a temporary resource in the scheme of control over the city - emphasize the CNS.

Recall

Russian propaganda resources are spreading publications about allegedly "restored houses" and "improvement of parks and sports grounds." Special attention is paid to the building of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which was destroyed by an airstrike by Russian troops in March 2022, despite the fact that hundreds of civilians were hiding there, many of whom died.