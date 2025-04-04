On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.
In Zaporizhzhia, a 43-year-old man refused to provide documents, sprayed tear gas in the face of a police officer and tried to escape. A criminal proceeding has been opened, he faces up to 5 years in prison.
In Vynohradiv district, a train hit a 14-year-old teenager who suddenly ran onto the tracks. The boy died at the scene from his injuries, and the police have opened a criminal investigation.
As a result of the enemy's terrorist attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region, a woman was killed and five people were injured. Rockets and air bombs destroyed houses in various settlements.
The number of victims in the frontline community has increased to five. A 47-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who were wounded sought medical attention.
223 combat clashes were recorded on the front line during the past day. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and also carried out more than six thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.
As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, a 19-year-old local resident was wounded. Currently, his condition is stable, there is no threat to his life, he has been given all the necessary assistance.
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility and country houses caught fire. Houses in Kushugum and Zaporizhzhia were destroyed by the blast wave.
Explosions are reported in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, announced an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and the active work of air defense forces.
An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl who were preparing a terrorist attack on the order of Russian military intelligence were detained in Zaporizhzhia. They face life imprisonment.
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia district with kamikaze drones, injuring a 58-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Damage to houses and infrastructure was also recorded as a result of the shelling.
On the night of March 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones of various types, including Shahed. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 strike UAVs, but five regions were affected.
As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia on March 23, a 54-year-old woman was wounded. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot, and she refused hospitalization.
On the evening of March 23, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov. The explosion occurred during an air raid alert.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 16 after the Russian attack. Two people sought medical help, including an 18-year-old boy.
The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 14 after a massive Russian attack. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that residents continue to seek medical attention.
There are problems with water resources in Ukraine, especially due to the war. To account for water, monitoring will be introduced according to European standards, the first pilot project is already being implemented in Zakarpattia.
Five people injured in the enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia remain in hospitals, including a baby. Unfortunately, the attack claimed the lives of a family.
A 38-year-old woman died in Zaporizhzhia, who was seriously injured during a night attack by the Russians. Doctors fought for her life for more than 10 hours, the total number of victims is 3.
On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.
Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy strike on March 21, three people died and 12 were injured, 63 rescuers were involved.
On March 21, a Russian drone attacked the Mezhiv community in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a 14-year-old boy was injured and hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity.
Two people, including a 14-year-old child, died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian shelling. The number of injured has increased to nine, including a nine-month-old baby.
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing a woman. The number of injured has increased to six, two of whom are in critical condition.
As a result of the fall of fragments of a downed drone on the roof of a residential building in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out. Rescuers are already heading to the scene.
The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to five, three of them are in serious condition. Russians continue to shell frontline communities.
In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.
At night, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and guided aerial bombs. Shelling was recorded in the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions, and there are wounded.