Zaporizhzhia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15954 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29175 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64999 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214119 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122777 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392012 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310890 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213786 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244250 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132098 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214119 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254421 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310890 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3204 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14361 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45629 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72136 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57222 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Zaporizhzhia

News by theme

42 out of 78 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 22 did not reach their targets

On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.

War • April 4, 05:38 AM • 3922 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a man sprayed gas in the face of a police officer during a TCR check: proceedings have been initiated

In Zaporizhzhia, a 43-year-old man refused to provide documents, sprayed tear gas in the face of a police officer and tried to escape. A criminal proceeding has been opened, he faces up to 5 years in prison.

Society • April 2, 10:53 AM • 12147 views

In Zakarpattia region a passenger train fatally struck a child

In Vynohradiv district, a train hit a 14-year-old teenager who suddenly ran onto the tracks. The boy died at the scene from his injuries, and the police have opened a criminal investigation.

Society • April 2, 09:20 AM • 16815 views

Strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: one dead, five wounded

As a result of the enemy's terrorist attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region, a woman was killed and five people were injured. Rockets and air bombs destroyed houses in various settlements.

Society • April 1, 04:11 AM • 20190 views

Five wounded in Zaporizhzhia: occupiers attacked the frontline community

The number of victims in the frontline community has increased to five. A 47-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who were wounded sought medical attention.

War • March 31, 08:15 PM • 6398 views

More than 200 combat clashes on the front line per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed war maps

223 combat clashes were recorded on the front line during the past day. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and also carried out more than six thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 30, 05:47 AM • 35853 views

Spring-Summer Offensive of the Russian Federation: ISW Analyzed Putin's Plans and Where to Expect Strikes

Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.

War • March 30, 04:28 AM • 30733 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a 19-year-old boy was wounded as a result of the shelling

As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, a 19-year-old local resident was wounded. Currently, his condition is stable, there is no threat to his life, he has been given all the necessary assistance.

Society • March 27, 08:21 PM • 20656 views

An infrastructure object and country houses are on fire in Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility and country houses caught fire. Houses in Kushugum and Zaporizhzhia were destroyed by the blast wave.

War • March 27, 07:45 PM • 28423 views

Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: explosions are heard, air defense is working

Explosions are reported in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, announced an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and the active work of air defense forces.

War • March 27, 06:20 PM • 41325 views

An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl were preparing a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia: an agent couple was detained

An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl who were preparing a terrorist attack on the order of Russian military intelligence were detained in Zaporizhzhia. They face life imprisonment.

War • March 26, 08:48 AM • 33163 views

Two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of a drone attack

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia district with kamikaze drones, injuring a 58-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Damage to houses and infrastructure was also recorded as a result of the shelling.

War • March 25, 05:31 AM • 28306 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones: 57 drones were shot down

On the night of March 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones of various types, including Shahed. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 strike UAVs, but five regions were affected.

War • March 24, 06:59 AM • 30905 views

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 54-year-old woman was wounded

As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia on March 23, a 54-year-old woman was wounded. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot, and she refused hospitalization.

War • March 23, 11:55 PM • 47083 views

An explosion rang out and a fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia due to enemy shelling

On the evening of March 23, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov. The explosion occurred during an air raid alert.

War • March 23, 10:25 PM • 30169 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107628 views

Massive Russian attack: the number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 16

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 16 after the Russian attack. Two people sought medical help, including an 18-year-old boy.

War • March 22, 06:50 PM • 47597 views

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 14 as a result of the massive Russian attack

The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 14 after a massive Russian attack. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that residents continue to seek medical attention.

War • March 22, 02:21 PM • 18470 views

Due to the war, many water supply systems have been destroyed, there are plans to monitor water resources - minister

There are problems with water resources in Ukraine, especially due to the war. To account for water, monitoring will be introduced according to European standards, the first pilot project is already being implemented in Zakarpattia.

War • March 22, 10:39 AM • 35678 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian attack claimed the lives of an entire family

Five people injured in the enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia remain in hospitals, including a baby. Unfortunately, the attack claimed the lives of a family.

War • March 22, 08:59 AM • 20608 views

Woman died in Zaporizhzhia, seriously injured during a night Russian attack

A 38-year-old woman died in Zaporizhzhia, who was seriously injured during a night attack by the Russians. Doctors fought for her life for more than 10 hours, the total number of victims is 3.

War • March 22, 07:25 AM • 15871 views

100 out of 179 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 07:11 AM • 14357 views

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: three dead, 12 wounded, search and rescue operations completed

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy strike on March 21, three people died and 12 were injured, 63 rescuers were involved.

War • March 22, 12:15 AM • 80815 views

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone: a child was injured

On March 21, a Russian drone attacked the Mezhiv community in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a 14-year-old boy was injured and hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity.

War • March 21, 10:36 PM • 16209 views

One child died, one injured, the number of victims increased to nine: the consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia have been clarified

Two people, including a 14-year-old child, died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian shelling. The number of injured has increased to nine, including a nine-month-old baby.

War • March 21, 10:06 PM • 16701 views

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: one victim and six wounded, two in serious condition

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing a woman. The number of injured has increased to six, two of whom are in critical condition.

War • March 21, 08:58 PM • 26955 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the roof of a house, causing a fire

As a result of the fall of fragments of a downed drone on the roof of a residential building in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out. Rescuers are already heading to the scene.

War • March 21, 08:34 PM • 38505 views

Massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims increased to 5

The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to five, three of them are in serious condition. Russians continue to shell frontline communities.

War • March 21, 08:11 PM • 28663 views

In Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack, houses were damaged

In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.

War • March 21, 07:38 PM • 26932 views

Zelenskyy responded to Russian night attack: we are waiting for real pressure on Russia from US and Europe, this will allow diplomacy to work

At night, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and guided aerial bombs. Shelling was recorded in the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions, and there are wounded.

War • March 21, 09:50 AM • 24017 views