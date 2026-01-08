Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning

After the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, part of the region remains without electricity, water and heat are being restored for over a million consumers, electricity supply has been restored in Zaporizhzhia, and heat and water are being supplied to homes, local authorities and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, network restoration continues after enemy attacks - Kuleba wrote.

Dnipropetrovsk region

"As a result of the enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility that supplied electricity to most districts of the region was damaged. (...) The attack by the Russian army led to damage to infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Pavlohrad districts. Fires broke out. Part of the region remains without electricity," wrote the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, on Telegram.

According to him, all necessary measures are being taken to restore energy supply to consumers.

"In Dnipropetrovsk region, repair work continues to restore heat and water supply for over a million subscribers," added Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba.

According to his data, by morning "it was already possible to partially restore centralized systems in several settlements, brigades are working in an intensified mode." "The left bank of the Dnipro has water with reduced pressure. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are on backup power," Kuleba noted.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov stated on Telegram that "in the morning, electric transport in Dnipro will be replaced by buses as much as possible." To do this, according to him, the city will increase the number of its rolling stock on routes.

Head of Kryvyi Rih RVA Yevhen Sytnychenko stated on Telegram that "as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure was damaged." "In some communities of Kryvyi Rih, there is currently no electricity supply. But energy workers are making every effort to return light to people's homes as soon as possible," Sytnychenko noted.

Head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported on Telegram that yesterday afternoon and evening, the enemy carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Kryvyi Rih since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"The situation with electricity remains very difficult in Inhulets, part of Metalurhiinyi, and part of Dovhyntseve districts. Energy workers worked all night and are working now to restore electricity as soon as possible. Currently, 29,360 subscribers are emergency disconnected. Regarding water supply. We are maintaining water in the system in the south of the city with generators. The situation is stabilized. Regarding heat supply. There were more than 30 disconnected boiler houses, including very large ones. As of this morning, all boiler houses in the city are operating normally, except for one in Inhulets district. It operates from a generator. Heat supply is just starting there. Unfortunately, breaks from water hammer are recorded in the city. Hospitals are operating on generators. Electric transport in Inhulets district has already been restored, meaning it operates throughout the city. Schools and kindergartens in Inhulets district will operate remotely," Vilkul reported.

Zaporizhzhia

"Electricity supply to Zaporizhzhia region has been restored," said the head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo Andriy Stasevsky, quoted in the company's Telegram channel.

"In Zaporizhzhia, repair crews worked all night, electricity supply has been restored, and heat and water are being supplied to homes. Boiler houses are supplied with electricity and are operating normally," Kuleba also noted.

"Yesterday, around 10:00 PM, as a result of a massive drone attack by the enemy on energy infrastructure, the Zaporizhzhia region was completely de-energized. Restoration work began immediately and continued throughout the night. First of all, critical infrastructure facilities were energized – in particular, heat and water supply. Thanks to pre-developed algorithms of action and the professionalism of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo specialists, as of 05:00 AM – in less than 7 hours – the work was completed, electricity supply to residents of Zaporizhzhia region and the regional center was restored," Stasevsky said.

At the same time, the company emphasized: after the night shelling, the energy system in the Zaporizhzhia region remains in a difficult situation. "In order to avoid repeated mass blackouts, we ask you to urgently limit" the use of powerful electrical appliances," Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo indicated.

As the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram late in the evening, due to the large-scale blackout in the Zaporizhzhia region, mobile communication also worked in emergency mode. "All base stations are switched to battery power - this resource will last for approximately 8 hours. In parallel, operators, together with local self-government bodies, are deploying generators to maintain communication further. I ask Zaporizhzhia residents to limit the use of mobile communication without urgent need, if possible, to use national roaming, GPON, and internet messengers. Due to network overload, temporary deterioration of communication quality is possible," Fedorov wrote late in the evening on January 7.

Railway

As Kuleba reported, "the railway in these regions also continues to operate."

"In Zaporizhzhia region, electricity supply to strategic infrastructure has been restored. Trains run as usual. All trains in the de-energized Dnipro and region continue to run with thermal traction. Stations are also powered by generators, and invincibility points are operating," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that by morning "in Zaporizhzhia, traffic has been restored to standard mode, in Dnipro - 100% backup thermal traction."

Deviations from the schedule are traditionally collected on the uz-vezemo portal, and updates on suburban routes are available in the operational channel for suburban communication on Telegram & Viber.

"In case of forced non-arrival on a flight due to the consequences of shelling or a prolonged air raid alarm - we will traditionally accept on the next flight of a similar direction if there are seats available," Ukrzaliznytsia indicated on Telegram.

As reported, "Dnipro City Express No. 7202 Kamianske-Pas. - Dnipro - Synelnykove-1 is already rushing to its final destination, and flight No. 7201 Synelnykove-1 - Dnipro-Holovny will depart in the opposite direction very soon. We are doing our best to maintain the usual suburban connection as well."

"Stations in Dnipro and the region are powered by generators, invincibility points are crowded, but there will be enough charge and tea for everyone," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

70 out of 97 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine