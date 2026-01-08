$42.560.14
January 7, 11:38 PM • 9046 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 20692 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 26940 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 21924 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 23608 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 25403 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 34182 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 28132 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 29602 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20625 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
70 out of 97 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

On the night of January 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs, 70 of which were shot down or suppressed. 27 drones hit 13 locations.

70 out of 97 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 drones overnight, 70 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 8 (from 7:00 p.m. on January 7), the enemy attacked with 97 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, about 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 70 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the east and south of the country. 27 attack UAVs were hit at 13 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Massive attack on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia leads to power outages and water shortages08.01.26, 00:30 • 5690 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk