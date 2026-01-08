70 out of 97 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 drones overnight, 70 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 8 (from 7:00 p.m. on January 7), the enemy attacked with 97 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, about 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 70 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the east and south of the country. 27 attack UAVs were hit at 13 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

