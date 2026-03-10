$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1648 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5300 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10146 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17629 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22079 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34189 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45255 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51538 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83890 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53442 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3m/s
41%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 22835 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 38347 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 29798 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 26539 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16327 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 958 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1648 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5300 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34189 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45255 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 8912 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16510 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 27217 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 34659 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 34261 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10158 views

The meeting in Istanbul with US participation has been postponed, and experts see no prerequisites for a breakthrough. The parties maintain their positions, and the war in the Middle East plays into Russia's hands.

How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?

Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, which were planned for March 11, have now been postponed. At the same time, the very idea of a new round of talks has again raised questions about the possibility of shifts in the war and the impact of global events on the negotiation process. Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, an international expert and candidate of political sciences, told UNN about this in a comment.

Can negotiations move the war from a dead end?

Information about a possible meeting of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Istanbul has again drawn attention to the negotiation track. Despite the fact that the date of the talks was previously announced as March 11, it later became known that the negotiations had been postponed.

The very fact of preparing a new meeting causes discussions about possible results. On the one hand, the war has been going on for the fourth year, and the parties periodically return to diplomatic contacts. On the other hand, previous rounds of negotiations have not brought tangible progress in stopping hostilities.

According to Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, there are currently no grounds to expect serious results from the new negotiations.

I don't have any positive expectations from these negotiations yet. This will be another round, and, unfortunately, regarding the fundamental issues that underlie this conflict, I do not see any prerequisites for a breakthrough. We are still at a dead end.

– the expert noted.

According to him, the positions of the parties remain fundamentally unchanged.

The Russian Federation does not abandon its goals in this war. Ukraine also stands on its positions and is not ready to concede to Russia. And this is logical, because each country protects its interests. Therefore, it is still very difficult to talk about a quick way out of this situation.

– Zhelikhovsky explained.

What can the negotiations be about?

The expert suggests that even if a new round of negotiations takes place, it may be more technical or interim in nature. It is not so much about concluding political agreements as it is about trying to clarify the positions of the parties.

In such negotiations, the parties often use a diplomatic format to test possible compromises or discuss individual initiatives that do not affect key political issues.

This will most likely be an interim stage. Perhaps the parties will discuss individual ideas or projects, but I do not see any prerequisites for concluding a major agreement.

– the expert noted.

He also reminded that various options for economic cooperation mechanisms, including the idea of creating special economic zones, were discussed earlier, but these proposals have not yet received practical development.

Perhaps some developments will be in the context of economic initiatives. For example, the topic of free economic zones was discussed earlier. Of course, we are talking about Donbas. But even in this direction, there are no serious results yet.

– said Zhelikhovsky.

How the war in the Middle East affects Ukraine

A separate role in the negotiations can be played by the new geopolitical situation related to the war in the Middle East. According to the expert, this factor can both accelerate negotiations and, conversely, complicate Ukraine's positions.

If the conflict in the Middle East drags on, it could create additional risks for Ukraine. First, Russia could gain economic benefits from rising oil prices. And this means additional resources that it can direct to waging war against Ukraine.

– Zhelikhovsky explained.

Zelenskyy reveals Russia's plan to create a second front through Iran09.03.26, 19:14 • 4610 views

In addition, he drew attention to the possible redistribution of US resources.

If the US is forced to spend significant resources on the war in the Middle East, this could also affect the situation. Some resources could be directed there, and this will objectively affect the balance of power.

– the expert noted.

Why Russia is not interested in a quick end to the war

According to Zhelikhovsky, the current international situation may even partially play into Moscow's hands.

For Russia, this situation may even be beneficial. It receives economic benefits from rising oil prices. In addition, we see certain shifts in communication between Moscow and Washington. Trump, obviously, is trying to maintain this dialogue.

– the expert explained.

That is why, according to him, the US may avoid sharp steps regarding Russia in order not to destroy diplomatic contacts.

Putin offers Europe to resume oil purchases amid Middle East conflict09.03.26, 20:37 • 11674 views

Trump is interested in maintaining communication with Russia. And this means that he will not act too harshly on issues related to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

– Zhelikhovsky noted.

What results to expect from the upcoming round

In conclusion, the expert believes that even if the negotiations take place, they are unlikely to bring quick political results.

I think that the next meeting, if it takes place, will proceed in a normal working mode - without any special breakthroughs and without serious results. At most, some humanitarian agreements can be expected.

– he noted.

At the same time, the expert drew attention to the symbolic aspect of the possible venue for negotiations.

It is interesting that Istanbul is again mentioned as a platform for negotiations. And this is somewhat symbolic, because negotiations have already taken place there before. Therefore, it is possible that the results may be very similar to what we saw then.

– Zhelikhovsky concluded.

Great geopolitics and the Ukrainian war

Despite regular diplomatic contacts and attempts to organize new rounds of negotiations, the situation around the war in Ukraine remains complex. World politics is increasingly determined not only by one conflict, but by a whole series of parallel crises - from the war in the Middle East to the growth of global competition between great powers.

In such conditions, the Ukrainian war is increasingly seen not as a separate problem, but as part of a broader geopolitical picture. For Russia, the new conflict in the Middle East could mean additional economic benefits - primarily due to a possible rise in oil prices. This, in turn, gives Moscow additional resources to continue the war.

For the US and its allies, the situation is also complicated. If the new war in the Middle East drags on, some military, financial, and political resources may be directed there. In this case, the international community's attention to the Ukrainian issue risks being partially weakened.

At the same time, for Ukraine, the negotiation process remains an important diplomatic tool, even if quick results are difficult to expect. The very fact of negotiations allows maintaining international pressure on Russia and keeping the Ukrainian issue at the center of global politics.

That is why the upcoming rounds of negotiations, even if they take place, will be rather technical. They may concern humanitarian issues or the exchange of positions of the parties, but are unlikely to lead to a quick end to the war.

In conclusion, the current international situation rather complicates the diplomatic path to peace than brings it closer. The conflict in the Middle East creates new risks for global stability and can change the balance of interests of great powers. In such conditions, negotiations on Ukraine remain necessary, but real prerequisites for a major political breakthrough have not yet formed.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine