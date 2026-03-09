Zelenskyy reveals Russia's plan to create a second front through Iran

Russians are trying to manipulate the situation in the Middle East to their advantage in their aggression, and also to turn the Iranian regime's strikes on its neighbors and American bases into a de facto second front of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We see that the Russians are now trying to manipulate the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region to their advantage in their aggression, and also to turn the Iranian regime's strikes on its neighbors and American bases into a de facto second front of Russia's war against Ukraine and – more broadly – the entire West. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that this must not be allowed.

Evil must not be given opportunities for coordination, but the protection of life must be clearly coordinated. That is what we are working for. Thank you to everyone who helps! - summarized the Head of State.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the trilateral meeting, which was planned for this week, is being postponed at the suggestion of the American side, as all partners' attention is focused on Iran.