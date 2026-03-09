$43.730.0850.540.36
04:44 PM
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Truth Social

Zelenskyy reveals Russia's plan to create a second front through Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2148 views

Russia is manipulating the conflict in the Middle East to support its aggression against Ukraine. Zelenskyy calls on the West not to allow coordination between aggressors.

Zelenskyy reveals Russia's plan to create a second front through Iran

Russians are trying to manipulate the situation in the Middle East to their advantage in their aggression, and also to turn the Iranian regime's strikes on its neighbors and American bases into a de facto second front of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We see that the Russians are now trying to manipulate the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region to their advantage in their aggression, and also to turn the Iranian regime's strikes on its neighbors and American bases into a de facto second front of Russia's war against Ukraine and – more broadly – the entire West.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that this must not be allowed.

Evil must not be given opportunities for coordination, but the protection of life must be clearly coordinated. That is what we are working for. Thank you to everyone who helps!

- summarized the Head of State.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the trilateral meeting, which was planned for this week, is being postponed at the suggestion of the American side, as all partners' attention is focused on Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran